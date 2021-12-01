This year North Park School for Innovation in Fridley began using a biodigester to turn food waste into fuel to heat the building, another step in its years-long quest to become more eco-friendly.
“Sustainability has been a really important piece of what we do at North Park for a long time,” Principal Jeff Cacek said. “We started out small, and every year we add one more thing. It’s kind of our mantra to pick one thing and do it well.”
Cacek said a push to improve sustainability at the school, which is in the Columbia Heights School District, started 15-20 years ago with deciding to shut off lights when the school was closed. Now the school has motion sensors that turns off lights throughout the day and evening, whenever they’re not in use.
North Park continues to look for sustainability initiatives and uses those initiatives as avenues for educating the school’s students in pre-K through fifth grade. It’s why the school’s motto is “STEM, creativity, sustainability,” Cacek said.
Over the last decade, North Park improved its recycling program at meal times by creating disposal areas for sorting trash, recyclables and food waste, which was picked up and shipped off site to be used as compost. The school has reusable metal utensils and trays to reduce waste.
North Park has also installed a solar array and rain gardens outside around the school building to prevent runoff, repurposed the school’s gray water to irrigate the grounds and gardens, added a pollinator garden and developed school food gardens where students can learn to plant and grow fruits and vegetables, which are then used for school meals.
These green initiatives led to North Park being named a United States Department of Education Green Ribbon School in 2018.
Over the last couple of years, North Park Elementary was given a biomass boiler and, most recently, a biodigester. Both were courtesy of Waste to Energy Canada and are valued at more than $269,000. Waste to Energy Canada donated the biomass boiler and the biodigester after working with a former district superintendent who heard about both pieces of equipment while attending a dinner party.
A biomass boiler is a heater that burns sustainably sourced biofuel for energy instead of electricity or gas. The biomass boiler was installed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the biodigester was installed last March.
The biodigester is an oxygen-free container where organic material, such as food waste from school meals, is broken down within 24 hours into biofuel for the boiler to help heat the school.
Cacek believes North Park is one of the first schools to have a biodigester.
The biodigester has allowed the school to compost food waste quickly, and on site, eliminating the need for a composting service, The leftover composting material from the biodigester is used as soil fertilizer in the school’s food gardens and landscaping.
Cacek said curriculum about the biodigester has already been taught to all grade levels.
“Our generations and previous generations are leaving our kids with not the best world, and if our kids don’t have the tools to solve the problems we’re leaving them, they’ll be a lot worse off,” Cacek said. “As educators, it’s up to us to give them the tools to solve those problems by showing them things they can do in their everyday life.”
Many of the sustainability initiatives at North Park have been a result of a partnership between Cacek and the Cuningham Group, a landscape and architecture firm located in Minneapolis.
Cacek is happy to share what he’s learned and is giving a presentation via Zoom for the Green Schools Summit on Friday, Dec. 3.
Cacek and the Cuningham team made a proposal for a presentation on sustainability programming at North Park, which was accepted in October by the Green Schools Conference Coordinators.
North Park’s biodigester, biomass boiler and various school initiatives will be discussed during the presentation.
