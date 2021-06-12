The Anoka High School STEAM program has helped inspire its first group of graduates to pursue careers in anything from vocal performance to engineering to pharmaceutical sciences.
“Our STEAM students have an impressive range of interests,” STEAM Curriculum Integrator Rana Nestrud said.
Anoka hosted its graduation ceremony Monday, June 7, and graduates have an array of post-high school goals. The STEAM program — short for science, technology, engineering, arts and math — was created in 2017, and students who successfully complete the program receive a STEAM certification on their transcripts.
“We specifically designed the program to provide a foundational set of skills including utilizing the design thinking model and working in group settings,” Nestrud said. “We intentionally left room to tailor the program with their choice of electives. Our students were in music, engineering and robotics, ceramics, design and fabrication, dance, video game design, welding, culinary, digital photography — you name it.”
Student Jessica Harvey intends to pursue pharmaceutical sciences at North Dakota State University after attending Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
At Anoka High School, Harvey preferred the STEAM program’s emphasis on problem-solving, rather than just memorizing facts and information.
While she found it difficult to adapt to at first, Harvey is glad she stuck with it.
“[The STEAM program is] incredibly rewarding, and now I feel more independent,” she said.
Student Krystal Shaka will major in electrical engineering, and eventually pursue a graduate degree in biomedical engineering, she said.
Shaka enjoyed having creative freedom in class, allowing her and her classmates to find their strengths.
“Especially in the engineering field, not everything is going to be as cut and dry as school makes it seem like,” she said. “So having exposure to instances where you need to come up with your own solution to a problem and test to see if it will work efficiently will definitely help students prepare for the work field.”
Graduate Ethan Burns was initially interested in STEAM after his mom mentioned the program.
“She told me that I would be the first class and that it would be centered around engineering and science,” he said.
Burns will complete general education courses at Anoka-Ramsey Community College and then transfer to Iron Range Engineering’s Bell Program in northern Minnesota to get his associate’s degree in science and engineering. Then he hopes to earn a graduate degree at the University of Minnesota School of Engineering.
Connor Rivers’ interest in technology is what led him to choose STEAM.
“The STEAM program seemed like it would give me more exposure to those areas,” Rivers said.
His favorite part of the program was having access to the “Makerspace,” where students are able to collaborate on projects. There, students have access to 3-D printing, audio recording, robotics and more.
Teachers Todd Hunter and Katie Hale share the Makerspace as a classroom.
Hunter, an engineering and robotics teacher, said the graduating class has displayed resilience throughout the pandemic, when students dealt with an anything-but-normal year.
“Our community needs contributing citizens and creative problem solvers that are ready to adapt to a changing world, and these students have built the hard skills and character to do just that,” Hunter said.
Senior projects
Seniors can choose between completing an internship or taking a course where they create a capstone project.
For Harvey’s capstone, she created a nutrition program for college students to encourage them to eat healthier, rather than the stereotypical less-than-stellar college diet. She’s seen her college-aged friends turn to unhealthy food habits in the wake of stress.
“Since college is right around the corner for us seniors, I thought about ways that I could not only help myself, but also help my peers in making better lifestyle choices when it comes to our nutrition,” Harvey explained.
Donovan Schumacher’s capstone project focused on waste.
“I made a game out of recycled materials, which would be used to inspire proper waste management and disposal, while being made from recycled materials,” he said.
He’ll be attending Belmont University in Nashville for vocal performance.
Rivers picked an internship at Target working in its cyber security department for his senior year. He worked in a variety of areas, including cyber intelligence, incident response and software development.
Rivers will pursue software engineering at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.