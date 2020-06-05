Near the end of her sophomore year, Entesar Adem was driven to make a change. Setting a goal of attaining one of the state’s top achievements, two years later she completes her time at Fridley High School as a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, a high honors recipient and a first-generation immigrant graduate.
“Being a first generation and first immigrant, there were expectations on what kind of student I needed to be in school,” Adem said. “Personally, I have seen two different worlds. I was born in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. It’s a third-world country, and it is where all of my family members came from. I know all about the opportunity I have here versus the opportunity children have back home. So I decided to stop holding myself back and live up to my fullest potential.”
That led to one of the top moments of Adem’s high school career as she earned a place in the Minnesota Honor Society, a prestigious distinction for students upholding high levels of leadership.
“The induction into the Minnesota Honor Society meant so much to me,” Adem said. “It felt good to accomplish that goal that represented all of my hard work. It wasn’t up until my last semester of sophomore year I thought about the kind of future I wanted to have and where I was as a student. I realized how I was at that time wasn’t going to help me reach my goals in the future, and it sure wasn’t going to make my mother proud.”
Making that change came with determination, building her confidence and a sharp focus on her goals.
“I also wasn’t very confident when it came to my education,” Adem said. “I was very insecure. I always believed that I wasn’t smart enough to receive good grades or excel. I overcame it by telling myself, ‘If you set your mind on something and you work hard and give it your all, you will hopefully succeed.’ I told myself, ‘Entesar Adem, God-willing, towards the end of my senior year I will be a member of MHS.’ I changed my group of friends, meaning when it came to school I started surrounding myself with my peers who had similar goals as me, people who wanted to excel in school. So I worked really hard and finally earned the GPA needed to be inducted. The late nights studying paid off, and I felt honored and proud of all the hard work I had put in. I went from a GPA of less than a 3.5 to a 3.8, and this year I will be graduating with the highest honor distinction and as a member of MHS.”
Adem is aiming to continue that progress moving ahead, as she begins the next step in her journey this fall at college.
“I plan to attend St. Catherine University, where I will major in Biology as a first step to my goal of becoming a physician assistant,” Adem said. “I can’t wait to see where this new chapter in life will take me. I’m excited about graduating. I am kind of sad I won’t be able to do it the traditional way, but I’m still excited to be able to reach this milestone.
“I came to this country at a young age not knowing the language, feeling lonely and scared of going to school with kids who had a better grasp of the language and the culture than I did. I didn’t have the tools to succeed that my peers had when it came to school, so that already put me behind. My parents didn’t know much about the school system so they couldn’t be there for me in the way I needed them. It’s not their fault either, they just wanted a better life for me. So I had to succeed for them, for my younger siblings, for my hometown and birthplace and the kids there, for my family and last but not least for my mother. This means the world to me and them.”
