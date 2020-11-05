Declining enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic is tightening the budget for the Anoka-Hennepin School District, and the budget deficit is expected to increase.
With actual enrollment coming in below expectations this year, the district will receive $7.7 million less in state aid than it expected based on enrollment projections when the School Board adopted its 2020-21 budget in June. In total, general basic aid from the state decreased by $9.4 million, but that is offset by an increase in aid the district received due to declining pupil counts of almost $1.8 million, according to an Oct. 26 presentation to the board.
The local levy will decrease by $2.2 million due to the drop in enrollment, but the district won’t see that loss for another two years, according to Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas.
Over the past two years the district has saved about $475,000 due to a reduction in severance pay, but that has been offset by a similar increase in health reimbursement arrangement (also known as HRA) contributions, according to Vargas.
A shift in the health insurance last year to a high-deductible plan reduced how much the district pays for insurance by approximately $3 million, according to district documents.
The district also received $10.5 million from the government in coronavirus relief funds. It has until Dec. 30 to spend the money, but if 75% of the total is not spent by Nov. 13 the government may claw back some of those funds to be reallocated, Vargas said.
All of the funds must be spent on coronavirus-related expenditures and cannot accounted for in the existing budget.
Currently the largest single portion of the aid money, $2.3 million, is going toward providing school-age care for critical workers. Another $2.2 million is budgeted for distance learning technology, such as Chromebooks and iPads. $1.6 million is allocated for the installation of bipolar ionization air filtration across the district, and $1.3 million is going to staffing for distance and hybrid learning models.
The remainder of the aid money goes to cleaning equipment, security radios, personal protective equipment, software licensing for distance learning programs and health services, according to district documents.
Child care and student meals could create further deficits in two of the district’s funds. About $4 million to $6 million in expenditures could come out of the district’s child nutrition fund to pay for the current meal delivery program, if it is in place the entire school year. And the community education fund could be on the hook for another $4.5 million, mostly for school-age child care for critical workers, according to board documents.
“We could end up with another $8-10 million that we need to pull out of our general fund to keep our community ed fund and child nutrition fund whole,” Vargas said. “Unless we get additional funding again, or something, we don’t have a lot of other funding sources that we can go to.”
Overall district revenue is expected to drop from the $541.6 million estimated in the adopted budget to $534.3 million. Meanwhile, expenditures are decreasing by only about $3 million, to $545.6 million.
After accounting for about $5.8 million in strategic investments, this leaves the district with an expected deficit of $5.5 million — instead of the $1.2 million deficit predicted at the end of June.
Declining enrollment
It is unclear exactly where all of the students no longer enrolled in Anoka-Hennepin are going.
Overall the district saw an enrollment decrease of 1,061 students from last year, according to board documents. The majority of the reduction came from elementary levels, which saw a decrease of 871 students. Middle school saw a decrease of 299 students, according to Dr. Joel VerDuin, the chief technology and information officer for the district. On the other hand, high school students increased in number by 109.
VerDuin explained the high school increase was likely due to the relatively small class that graduated at the end of 2019 paired with a larger class entering ninth grade.
The loss of students is occurring around the metro, according to board documents. Projections of student populations showed an average loss of 2.6% of students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, compared to Anoka-Hennepin’s projected 3.7% loss.
The plurality of Anoka-Hennepin students who unenrolled from the district appeared to have switched to home schooling, according to board documents.
Approximately 1,231 students residing in the district were in home schooling in 2020 — an increase of 331 students over 2019.
Six of the nine largest private schools in the area saw a minor increase of Anoka-Hennepin residents attending their schools. Legacy Christian Academy had the largest total number of Anoka-Hennepin students enrolled at 402, which was an increase of 45 students over 2019.
Area residents don’t appear to be going to other public schools via open enrollment or charter schools. All of the largest 10 public and charter schools in the area saw a decrease of enrolled Anoka-Hennepin residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.