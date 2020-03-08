High school girls have the opportunity to meet Minnesota leaders in roundtable discussions for the fifth year.
Congressman Tom Emmer, of the 6th Congressional District, is seeking applicants for the annual Young Women Leadership Program.
“I am proud to announce the continuation of the Young Women Leadership Program,” Emmer said in a statement. “I launched this program to provide the opportunity for young Minnesotans to learn from outstanding female mentors, and I look forward to meeting the impressive young women who will participate this summer!”
The program consists of three roundtable panels throughout the summer including women in various fields.
Girls from ninth to 12th grade are eligible, and applications will be accepted through May 29. To apply or learn more, go to Emmer’s website: tinyurl.com/s4qyyt5.
