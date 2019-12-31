Standing in front of a classroom of first-grade students, Milan Bellefeuille asked the kids how much they knew about elephants.
Bellefeuille, a fourth-grader at Eisenhower Elementary School in Coon Rapids, posed several elephant-related questions to see what the class already knew, before giving a brief presentation about the species. She followed up with another quiz to track the students’ learning.
Bellefeuille is one of six fourth-grade students at Eisenhower Elementary on a Destination Imagination team. The club is part of an international nonprofit dedicated to student creativity and innovation.
Bellefeuille’s presentation on elephants was part of the school’s “Gone Wild Day,” a day of education about endangered species, which the Destination Imagination team came up with for their service learning project. The rest of the team members gave presentations to other classes about other endangered species, including sea turtles, leopards, dolphins, rhinoceroses and giant pandas.
“Each grade got a different animal,” Bellefeuille said. “So first grade was elephants.”
Last year, the team had a similarly themed pet day, where students could bring in a donation and bring a stuffed animal to school. Destination Imagination raised nearly $700 for the Coon Rapids Humane Society.
This year, the team wanted to raise money for the World Wildlife Fund, team member Garrett Bower said.
After they made that decision, team members each picked an animal. Bower talked about pandas.
For the service learning project, the team members had to show impact and track learning, which is why they used a pre- and post-test approach.
The activities, presentations and quizzes were catered to each grade level, so the team made questions easier for kindergarten students and a little harder for fifth-graders.
The students researched their animals by checking out library books and looking online, said Maddy Fournier, who presented on sea turtles to fifth-grade students.
From there, they decided on questions they thought would suit each grade level, said Weston Finco, another team member.
“We researched questions that we thought would work for the grades we had to teach,” Finco said. He gave his presentations on dolphins to second-graders.
Sydney Carline taught kindergarten students about leopards and said she had to make her test easier than her teammates did.
Overall, the team wanted make the day of learning fun for everyone.
“We wanted to make it not seem like a test,” Reagan Quilling said. She taught about rhinos to third-grade students.
The Destination Imagination team believed it succeeded in making the activity fun. Fournier said the fifth-grade kids she taught asked to take notes during the presentation so they could do better on the game at the end.
The research and learning wasn’t only fun for those watching the presentations. Team co-leader Janae Bower said the team members all have a better appreciation for the animals they researched.
Destination Imagination has regional, state and global competitions where teams compete in timed challenges to test their creativity, innovation and teamwork skills.
Last year, the team made it to globals in Kansas City, Missouri, where it placed 35th overall in competition with students from all over the world.
The regional competition this year will be in Coon Rapids in the spring.
Community members can donate to the World Wildlife Fund in Eisenhower Elementary’s name at tinyurl.com/wov28ps.
