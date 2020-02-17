Several donors have wiped out student lunch debt in the St. Francis School District.
The donors paid off the more than $7,000 in debt through a new program called the Angel Fund Meal Account, initiated by Superintendent Beth Giese, who took the helm in St. Francis in July 2019. Giese carried over the idea and the name from her previous position in Cannon Falls.
“Everyone here was so accepting of the idea,” she said.
The program allows anyone to go online and make a donation toward eligible lunch debt.
“It’s designed to pay off people that are struggling,” Giese said.
Giese said the district always encourages people who might qualify for the federal free and reduced-price lunch program to fill out the proper forms, because that helps the district receive funds. But she said many families face circumstances, such as a temporary job loss or hospitalization, that can make it difficult to pay for a period of time.
That’s where the Angel Fund can step in.
One day when Giese was talking with a man from an electric company, he told her to pick one of the elementary schools and tell him how much debt there was.
“He said, ‘Just put me down. I’m going to pay it off,’” Giese said.
True to his word, he paid off the $450 Giese quoted to him.
Next, a School Board member said to pick another elementary school, and the board member would pay off the debt.
That donation was $650.
Later, a man who wished to remain anonymous asked how much debt remained. Giese told him $6,000 would cover it.
“I came to school the next day; a check was waiting for me, made out to the Angel Fund — paid off the entire balance,” Giese said.
Giese clearly gets excited talking about these acts of kindness, and she said the community wants to do good. And she said it’s contagious; other people have begun asking how they can help in other ways, such as providing scholarships for students who want to participate in athletics.
“When you do good in the world, it’s like it just oozes,” Giese said.
