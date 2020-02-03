Budget deficits are shrinking for the Anoka-Hennepin School District, but some cuts are still anticipated for the 2021 fiscal year.
The School Board approved the first reading of a mid-year budget update and reductions Jan. 27. Increases in revenue outpaced rising expenditures in two funds to bring the budget within the district’s parameters.
“We are basically balanced for fiscal year ’20, with all of our assumptions if everything comes through,” Chief Financial Officer Michelle Vargas said.
General fund revenue is projected to outgrow expenditures under the amended budget. Revenue increases by almost 1% to $522.4 million, mostly due to growing enrollment.
An estimated additional 274 pupil units over projections added $1.9 million in state aid along with $235,000 in Achievement and Integration funding, which is money intended to improve racial and economic integration, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
An additional $1.5 million is for special education. Investments by the district also are expected to increase by $800,000 based on current investments and previous results, according to board documents.
Expenditures in the general fund are expected to increase by 0.3% to $527.7 million. Increased costs are related to additional staffing for special education and to adjust for growth in general enrollment, which adds approximately $1.6 million to expenses.
The balance in the general fund is decreasing by around $5.3 million to $145.9 million, which is part of planned expenditures for strategic investments, according to board documents.
Anoka-Hennepin will still run a deficit of around $624,972 in the general fund, not including expenses from strategic investments. The unassigned fund balance is increasing to $54.8 million, which is 10.4% of expenditures.
The community service fund also is increasing on both sides of the equation, leaving a total deficit of $825,364 in the fund.
Revenue in the fund increases by 1.5% to approximately $26.3 million. The majority of the increase is a $306,536 increase in estimated revenue from the Adventures Plus program, because of increasing enrollment. Another $196,000 will come through adult basic education from a civics grant and additional state and federal aid. An additional $25,440 is coming through the adult basic education program from a Partnership to Prosperity grant through the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership board.
A SHIP wellness grant is carrying over $16,000 more than previously estimated. That increase is offset by approximately $108,000 due to reductions in the driver education and school readiness programs.
Expenditures in the community service fund will increase by an estimated 3.5% to approximately $27.1 million. Most of the increase is due to the Adventures Plus program, which required additional staff and greater startup costs than anticipated, Vargas said. Further increases included matching funds for the adult basic education civics grant and a SHIP Wellness grant among other costs.
The costs for the school readiness and driver education programs decreased by $31,000 and $36,000 respectively, due to a reduction in programming.
The fund balance for the community services fund is expected to decrease by $825,364 to $3.8 million, which is approximately 14.1% of expenditures.
The district is still expecting to make about $1 million in budget reductions for fiscal year 2021, which runs July 2020 through June 2021.
A deficit of approximately $2 million is anticipated in 2021 before the reductions. That leaves a $1 million risk, but 2021 enrollment has not been projected yet, and the district has seen a lot of growth recently, Vargas said.
The largest portion of the reduction will be a savings of approximately $400,000 because the district won’t be making payments for some of its finance software. The district is expecting to cut another $500,000 between supply and staffing reductions. The final $100,000 is expected on savings from transportation contracts, Vargas said.
The budget update and reduction will come back to the board again under the consent agenda, Vargas said.
