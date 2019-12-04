A St. Francis garden program is making a comeback after being transplanted to Bar None Residential Treatment Center.
The Crossroads Victory Garden fundraiser via seedmoney.org will build a greenhouse at Crossroads’ new location.
Operated by the St. Francis School District, Crossroads offers short-term placement for at-risk K-12 students. The school was moved in 2018 to Bar None Residential Treatment Center, a St. Francis-based facility operated by Volunteers of America.
“The garden is meant to supplement (classes) with hands-on learning that can teach the kids life-long skills, and the kids can see immediate results and get satisfaction out of that,” said David Berger, a science teacher at St. Francis School District.
The entire garden project is funded through grants and fundraising because Berger didn’t want to put any burden on the school, he said.
As of Nov. 25 the project raised $800, surpassing its original goal. Now the garden fundraiser is trying to reach a stretch goal of $1,000.
“We have enough money to purchase the greenhouse now,” Berger said. “We’ve poured the foundation, and now we’re trying to raise money to help build it, basically, and install the gas and electric.”
The greenhouse will be 21 feet by 32 feet and heated with individual learning stations to function essentially as an outdoor classroom, Berger said.
Alongside the greenhouse are eight raised beds and two apple trees. The garden has enough room to add eight more beds inside where a fence is being installed to keep deer and other animals out of the produce, Berger said.
Berger hopes to complete the greenhouse this winter in time to start programming in it this spring, he said.
The garden is part of Crossroads School and Vocational Center and was located in St. Francis before being moved to its current location last year. The previous location had three greenhouses that were built by the school district.
Since 2016 Crossroads has worked with Anoka County master gardeners to teach students about gardening and growing food. The garden functions as a hands-on classroom. For example, one class experimented by placing hoop houses over one raised bed and compared it to another bed without the houses, Berger said.
While the garden lends itself more easily to a science curriculum, it is designed to be used by the entire school for hands on learning, Berger said.
Plus, after students have grown the food, they get to eat it.
“One of the things that we’re most proud of is the kids learned how to safely harvest (the food) and then use it in the school lunch program, so they’re actually eating the produce that they’re growing,” Berger said.
Crossroads Victory Garden was featured on the cover of the University of Minnesota Extension’s fall 2017 edition of the Source magazine.
Seedmoney is a Maine-based nonprofit focused on providing resources for public food garden projects, according to its website. Crossroad’s fundraiser runs until Dec. 15. To donate follow this link: https://bit.ly/2roenpn.
