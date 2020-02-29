Students and their families attended the annual STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fair at Epiphany Catholic School in Coon Rapids Thursday, Feb. 27.
They learned how to make slime and color-changing lemonade. Kids had the opportunity to learn about gravity, air pressure and electricity as well.
