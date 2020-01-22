For Coon Rapids High School graduate Cassandra Dixon, the transition from Army National Guard basic training to attending college wasn’t an easy one.
Dixon thought there should be an easier way for student veterans to transition into college life and there should be more resources on campus for veterans. So she started a Student Veterans of American chapter at her school, Bethel University in Arden Hills.
Student Veterans of America, sometimes known as SVA, is a nationwide organization set on supporting students, funding scholarships, offering leadership training, conducting research and building a network of SVA alumni, according to its website. SVA was founded in 2008 and, since then, has helped more than a million veterans across more than 1,300 chapters nationwide.
“SVA is committed to capitalizing on this momentum to ensure today’s and tomorrow’s veterans are supported in their transition to education and employment,” according to SVA’s website.
Dixon, a biology student, started the chapter because she saw a need at Bethel, and she said she was able to fill that need this fall.
“We’re just getting it off the ground,” she said.
Dixon graduated basic training in 2016 and began her time at Bethel in 2017.
Right away, she noticed the studying strategies in college were different than how she would study at basic training.
“I wished I had a community to help me,” Dixon said.
Her need for resources, study tactics and a community who understood her problems and background led her to bring Student Veterans of America to Bethel.
This year, Bethel’s SVA chapter is working toward policy changes at the school, like increasing the number of credits a student veteran receives for attending basic training.
At Bethel a student veteran gets three credits for their time at basic, whereas other universities grant more, Dixon said.
She said the chapter also hopes to make the transition into college even simpler with videos and a checklist of what veterans need to do before and while attending Bethel.
“Little tweaks like that will make a big difference,” Dixon said.
In the fall, Dixon attended the SVA Institute in Washington, D.C., where she learned more about SVA and met various officials and leaders, she said.
She was one of 124 selected to attend, according to SVA National President and CEO Jared Lyon.
In the five days she was there, Dixon learned how to lead an on-campus chapter of SVA, how to work with students of different backgrounds and in different branches of the military, careers for veterans and scholarship opportunities, among other topics.
It wasn’t a challenge for her to start an SVA chapter this school year, she said.
Some universities have environments that make it challenging to create change like Dixon wanted to, she said, so she’s glad Bethel welcomed Student Veterans of America to campus.
“Bethel does a good job at fostering opportunities,” Dixon said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.