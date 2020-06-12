Anoka High School’s 148th graduating class was honored in a virtual ceremony Monday, June 8.
Principal Mike Farley called the Class of 2020 a “fun-loving, talented, caring and supportive group” that handled whatever was thrown its way.
“We have cheered on each other in victory and have supported each other in defeat,” Farley said. “During our victories, you have handled the success with class and strong character. In defeat you have supported each other and learned from our mistakes.”
Senior speaker Veda Karlsen-Heil said she will miss the simple, kind gestures at Anoka High School, such as being offered a piece of candy by a staff member after failing three tests.
“We are all connected through this community,” Karlsen-Heil said.
Had members of the senior class known the last day of school was going to be in March, they would have done things differently, Karlsen-Heil said, such as moving up prom and senior skip day, and perhaps even daring to TP Farley’s office.
“We never know it’s our last anything,” Karlsen-Heil said. “The unknown is scary for some people. But I see it as an opportunity — an opportunity to live in the moment and appreciate the little joys in life.”
Kaitlyn Mateychuk, the second senior speaker, told the Class of 2020 it is strong.
She recalled memorable moments from high school, ranging from happiness to the emotions felt watching the lights turn on at Goodrich Field to honor the Class of 2020 during social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We sat in our cars and cried the fight song, trying to honor the moments that we could not have and celebrate us,” she said.
Mateychuk also said the senior class will “always have this time together as one before we become many.”
Anoka’s seniors included 50 students graduating with highest honors, 69 with high honors and 90 with honors.
Superintendent David Law congratulated the entire class.
“While the setting of historic Goodrich Field is not available to us tonight, the tradition and pride of the Anoka High School family is in our thoughts and community,” he said.
The ceremony is available for viewing at tinyurl.com/ychk6e4n.
