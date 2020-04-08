A Spring Lake Park High School senior has risen to the top of approximately 1.6 million high school students to be a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
Eighteen-year-old Katie Fort was named a finalist in February and is awaiting the results while grappling with the challenges of finishing her senior year during a pandemic.
Fort is interested in computer science, particularly in creating methods for people to better parse information.
“I really like connecting people, and I have a lot of different interests, but they all coordinate into the concept of being able to work with people to communicate ideas and connect people to each other and to information that they need,” Fort said.
Graphic design and political science also interest Fort, who hopes to combine them all while studying in college.
She is keeping an eye on how society is moving toward automation and increasing reliance on computers and the development of artificial intelligence.
“I feel like that’s the place to be I guess, because it’s applicable to so many fields and there are so many fields that are consumers of this sort of content,” Fort said.
Fort said she’s enjoyed the computer science classes she has taken and has worked as a teacher’s aid at the technology assistance desk.
But what she is really interested in is developing ways to help people fact-check news, bypass social media disinformation and get to the truth.
“It feels like there is so much information out there, yet people are struggling to develop the skills that they need in order to classify, fact check, and obtain that correct information,” Fort said.
“There are experts out there. It’s really easy to find research. You can always email people and ask them for their papers. It’s just so easy to find good information that I don’t know why people don’t do it.”
In 2016 Fort became engaged with politics when she realized how little she knew about current events and started researching.
From there her interest in political science grew.
She also had to opportunity to participate in the American Legion Auxiliary’s Girls State program. Fort joined other girls in a weeklong learning program that engages students through mock elections to role-play as officials in various levels of government overseeing “cities” in a dormitory setting.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life — probably the best experience of my life,” Fort said.
At Girls’ State Fort was able to discuss serious topics such as health care and abortion.
“I think the reason we are afraid of talking about (important topics) is because they have such a strong impact on how we live our lives,” Fort said.
Nowadays Fort is dealing with being stuck at home during her senior year.
“It feels like the most boring weekend you ever had but extended tenfold,” Fort said.
She’s been video calling and voice chatting with people every day to keep in touch.
“The thing I’m missing the most is really just the casual, everyday conversations with people,” Fort said.
Fort said she was looking forward to starting distance learning, because she wanted something to do.
One thing Fort did to stay busy was make cotton masks to donate to places like Allina to help alleviate shortages of personal protection equipment.
Allina is accepting handmade masks along with other donations of protective gear. A how-to video for making masks is available here at tinyurl.com/seen6kl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.