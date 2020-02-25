The playground equipment at St. Francis Elementary School is 20 years old and showing its age.
Although not unsafe, it’s in disrepair, according to Melissa Pierce, a member of the St. Francis Elementary School Association of Parents & Teachers.
“A lot of the edges are rusting, the plastic is peeling, the decks are sagging,” she said.
With funds in the St. Francis School District tight, there’s no room in the budget for a replacement. Principal Ryan Johnson said the school has had to take the “Band-Aid approach,” replacing items piecemeal as possible, but there’s much room for improvement.
So a group of parents and teachers has taken the responsibility on themselves to raise money for new equipment, just as two decades ago a group of community members raised funds for the existing structure.
“Every generation is going to have to this, and it’s our turn now to take the lead and take this on and make it happen,” Pierce said.
Although the parent-teacher association has talked about the playground as a project the past couple years, it decided to make it a priority this year.
After having three companies assess the space, the group has set a fundraising goal of $150,000.
Pierce said that will be enough to buy equipment that’s more accessible to children with disabilities and that can handle the volume of students using it during recess.
“It’s not like we’re going for the Cadillac,” she said. “We’re going for the Ford.”
As of October 2019, the parent-teacher association had set aside about $33,000 for the project. Now it has about $80,000 thanks to community support, including a recent fundraiser called “Coin Wars,” which raised about $12,700 in two weeks.
The fundraiser involved students bringing in loose change — one day was penny day, another was nickel day, and so on.
“The kids really got into it,” Pierce said.
So did Pierce.
She dressed up as a unicorn — “Princess Unicoin” — and shot homemade videos to promote the fundraiser.
In addition to the kids, local businesses got involved in raising funds.
Principal Johnson has appreciated the efforts of Pierce and the rest of the parent-teacher association.
“This is just another example of them wanting not only what’s best for their kids but what’s best for the kids in the community,” he said.
The community will play a role in building the new playground, which is slated for construction next year. Volunteers will assemble the equipment under the supervision of the company in order cut down on installation costs.
Pierce said the parent-teacher association does anticipate some financial support from the district and the city. With community involvement and donations from local businesses, she believes building the playground in 2021 is a realistic goal.
“In the end, the problem is they need a new playground, so let’s get it done,” she said.
