Growing up, conflict forced his family to flee to a different country.
Four years ago, they arrived in America.
Now, Yahya Bashir is a Columbia Heights High School graduate and set to become the first member of his family to attend a four-year college.
School wasn’t always an option as a child due to financial problems, with his family ultimately fleeing Ethiopia to Kenya, where they moved from place to place.
“I managed to do good in school even while not going most of the time because I always knew this would help me,” Bashir said. “I always tried harder than most of the kids. I was always happy to go to school, unlike other kids. Whenever I had the opportunity to go to school I was happy. I never went to preschool or kindergarten. I started in grade school because of how late I started school.”
Bashir’s family moved to the United States and Columbia Heights in 2016. There were challenges early on, especially to find affordable housing and adjusting culturally to a new country.
“The move to America was far from easy. There were financial challenges and cultural differences to get through,” Bashir said. “I was really excited about moving to America, because I believed our lives would change. I’m grateful our lives have been different from our previous one. Me and family also faced new challenges in the States. We ran into financial issues, like having trouble finding affordable housing. It was hard for my parents to get a job because of the language barrier.”
Nervous and shy early on, Bashir worked hard to adapt. He’d watch YouTube videos to learn English, and he challenged himself with college level classes. Soon he was thriving and on the path to becoming the first person in his family to graduate high school.
“The things I enjoyed about Columbia Heights and the senior class is that they accepted me for who I was,” Bashir said. “They supported me through high school. I always faced difficulties making friends because of the new language I had to learn. I started learning English in no time, and I was able to communicate with others.”
One of the things that helped was joining the boys soccer team. By this fall, Bashir was one of the top players statewide, recording 10 goals and 10 assists in his senior season.
“Soccer really helped me fit in Columbia Heights, because I was able to make friends who were my teammates,” Bashir said. “People would come to games, and the next day at school would want to socialize with me. From there on it was easy for me to fit in.
“The thing I enjoy about soccer is the teamwork. Everyone has to work hard to get good results. Through soccer I managed to make a lot of friends which I would’ve not made without soccer.”
Bashir is looking forward to continue challenging himself academically and athletically, with plans to play soccer at the next level as he aims to become the first member of his family to graduate college.
“My future goal is to graduate from a four-year college, and hopefully pursue my master’s,” Bashir said. “I really haven’t decided what I want to be yet. I’ll be playing soccer in college and also leaning more towards economics major; might change my major in the future.”
