The Columbia Heights School Board adopted its 2020 property tax levy Dec. 17 at a 5.04% increase from 2019.
That percentage represents an increase of just over half a million dollars.
Of the $10.5 million adopted levy, $5.9 million is for the district’s general fund — a 6.3%, or $372,000, increase over 2019.
The certified levy is slightly less than the preliminary levy approved in September, which was a 5.28% increase from 2019.
The district’s community service fund increased by about $81,000 due to the nearly $84,000 increase in funds for school-age care. The district’s early childhood funds decreased by about $2,000.
Although the levy itself is going up, those who own homes in the Columbia Heights school district could see a decrease in taxes they pay toward the schools next year, Director of Finance and Operations Denise Sundstrom told the school board Dec. 17.
This is due to state funding, changes in enrollment and some adjustments from prior years, Sundstrom said.
Someone with homestead residential property valued at $250,000 is estimated to pay about $885 in 2020, compared to 2019’s $911.
A homestead valued at $100,000 could see a slight increase, from $290 to $302.
Homeowners with a homestead valued at $500,000 could see a tax decrease over last year, from $1,919 to $1,840.
Those with non-homestead residential properties will see a tax decrease across the board, Sundtrom said.
A non-homestead residential property valued at $100,000 could see a decrease from $384 to $368. A house valued at $250,000 could see a decrease from $960 to $920.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.