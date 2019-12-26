In a move that caught some members of the public off guard, the Columbia Heights School Board announced Dec. 17 the district will replace Superintendent Kathy Kelly with Zena Stenvik, current executive director of educational services, beginning July 1, 2020.
The board formally accepted Kelly’s retirement at its Dec. 17 meeting and immediately announced the appointment of Stenvik with a three-year superintendent contract.
“Since September ... the School Board has assessed options for Superintendent transition and has fully committed to the process of succession versus a process of search,” Board Chair John Larkin said in a letter he read aloud Dec. 17. The letter is available to read at tinyurl.com/rlj29tb.
Stenvik’s appointment and contract weren’t included in the agenda packet sent out to the public the morning of Dec. 17; the agenda was amended midday before the meeting, Board Chair John Larkin told ABC Newspapers.
It’s not uncommon for the board to amend agendas after the packet is sent out, Larkin said.
Kelly’s contract was renewed last fall for a year, ending June 30, 2020, according to Kristen Stuenkel, district communications director.
The board discussed whether to open up the position to applicants or to go with succession, Larkin said, before ultimately deciding succession was the best option for the district.
“It was a unanimous decision to look at succession and a unanimous decision to pick Zena,” Larkin said.
It’s not clear exactly when all those discussions took place. ABC Newspapers reviewed school board agendas dating back to September and did not find written evidence of discussion prior to closed negotiation sessions this fall.
Larkin said the board talked about the pros and cons of succession versus other options in what he called “retreats,” or professional development meetings for the board but didn’t recall exactly when they were.
Some discussions occurred in closed sessions at the end of regularly scheduled meetings on Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and Nov. 26.
“This isn’t something that just came out of the blue,” Larkin said.
But some members of the public have taken to social media to say the district wasn’t transparent about its superintendent search and didn’t allow public input.
With the succession hiring process, Larkin told ABC Newspapers there is not as much opportunity for public comment as in a situation where the board would accept applications.
“There’s not a place for that in that process,” Larkin said. “It’s limited for public input and public meetings.”
Once the board decided to go the succession route, it met in closed sessions during regularly scheduled meetings to negotiate contract and salary, Larkin said.
“I feel bad people feel that they were left out, but had we hired a firm to do the search, all those pieces would have been opportunities to sit on interviews, for public input and things like that,” Larkin said.
Zena Stenvik
Stenvik has worked with Columbia Heights Public Schools on and off since 2007, and has been working in education since 1997.
When Stenvik started at Columbia Heights, she worked as the English learners and equity coordinator. In 2013 she was hired as the staff development coordinator, before being promoted to director of teaching and learning and then finally executive director of educational services.
She obtained her superintendent license in 2017.
“I’m so honored to be selected as the new superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools,” Stenvik said. “I really believe in the work we’re doing here in the district.”
Stenvik said she appreciates the dynamic and energy of the students when she walks through the hallways.
“I just love walking through the buildings and seeing what the students are up to,” Stenvik said.
The School Board signed a three-year contract, in which her salary will be $195,073 the first school year, $198,974 the second and $202,953 he third year of her contract.
Board Member Lorien Mueller said the appointment of Stenvik was the best decision for the district because “we had a candidate here that has a proven track record and, really, I think is a viable superintendent candidate at any district in the area.”
“We had a candidate that made sense for us,” Mueller told the board. “At the end of the day we, as a board, determined what’s best for the district.”
