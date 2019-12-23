Columbia Heights Public Schools recently updated its way of sending out important messages to stakeholders, dubbing the messages “HylanderCONNECT.”
“Implementing these new HylanderCONNECT emails is an important step for the district in terms of how we share news with external stakeholders,” Communication Coordinator Lauryn Grimes said. “We already have tools and processes in place which allow us to connect seamlessly with our families, … but now we are able to connect with community members and other stakeholders directly.”
The district uses HylanderCONNECT to send emails with School Board reports, press releases, building updates and more.
The email distribution software, MailChimp, also has reporting options to give the district insight to what emails are most read and what links recipients click most often.
Grimes said the software allows users to customize their preferences, subscribing to the specific type of news they wish to receive.
To subscribe, visit
For more information, contact Lauryn Grimes at 763-528-4530.
~ Compiled by Emilee Wentland
