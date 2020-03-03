Valley View Elementary School physical education teacher Heidi Ostrander has a knack for implementing new units to fit in with the state’s physical education curriculum.
Her most recent venture? A “ninja course” in the school gymnasium for students to run, jump, crawl and play. The course takes up the whole gym, as well as the attached stage.
“The kids love it,” Ostrander said.
The ninja course was a two-week unit at Valley View, ending Feb. 21. Now it’s on to the other two elementary schools in the Columbia Heights School District, and it’ll be back next year, Ostrander said.
The older students had the chance to bring their Chromebooks to the gym and time one another. They could then use the times to set goals and look at averages.
“I think kids will go home now and time each other,” Principal Jason Kuhlman said.
Ostrander said the ninja course is a win for everyone, because it meets curriculum standards and it’s an opportunity for kids to run around.
And the kids do run around — with big smiles across their faces.
“Every kid comes out sweating,” Kuhlman said.
Ostrander said physical education classes have changed significantly since a lot of parents were in school.
No one’s getting picked first or last for gym class kickball anymore.
“That’s gone in P.E.,” Ostrander said.
The classes are about practicing skills that will stick with the kids for life, she said.
Students don’t necessarily have the equipment for floor hockey or other games at home, so Ostrander said it’s essential to teach them skills they actually can practice at home.
She tries to avoid a competitive feel in her classes.
“Once there’s a winner, we lose all sense of sportsmanship,” she said.
Aside from the widely appreciated ninja course, Ostrander has brought in bowling, biking, yo-yos, Dance Dance Revolution and games like ping-pong and foosball.
Most recently Ostrander brought in a “cardio drumming” unit, which kids can do with an exercise ball, a bucket and drumsticks.
Most of all, Ostrander wants kids to have fun, a sentiment Kuhlman agrees with.
“You don’t have to be super active, but it gets you off the couch,” Kuhlman said.
“We have to have fun,” Ostrander said. “I get to be the director of fun.”
