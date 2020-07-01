It was an ending no one could have foreseen — even a group with the motto of having perfect “2020” vision.
Nonetheless, a celebration of seniors filled with resiliency and high achievement was held in unique fashion June 25, in a virtual commencement ceremony for the Columbia Heights High School class of 2020.
“Tonight, we celebrate 13 years of your academic achievements,” Columbia Heights Principal Dan Wrobleski said. “This is an incredible milestone in your life. Congratulations to all of you. This class has continued to excel in academics, athletics and activities over the last four years. You will now be representing the Hylander Nation in numerous postsecondary institutions across the country, having received numerous awards and scholarships.
“Not even the class with perfect vision could have seen what was coming this year. But with that said, and with all that you’ve endured, I believe that this is even more true. Perfect vision isn’t always accomplished without aid. Sometimes perfect vision requires glasses. Wearing them for just certain tasks, or needing them all the time when you didn’t need them before. But if you are someone who has gotten glasses in real life, you know that sometimes you didn’t even know that you needed them.”
Senior speaker Kate Rockwell spoke to the senior class’s passion and diversity, and presented an optimistic look ahead for its future.
“We started this journey together as freshmen four years ago,” Rockwell said. “Now, it comes to an end. There have been countless challenges and obstacles thrown at us throughout our time at CHHS, with the biggest one cutting our time together short. But what matters is that we got through it. We persevered. We fought hard to get where we are right now and for our next steps in life.
“Here at Columbia Heights, our eyes are open to the real world. We each have our own stories and backgrounds. We are free to ask questions, learn and help each other. As we move on to the next stage of our lives, wherever it may take us, we will show the world what CHHS has taught us.”
The program was also filled with emotional messages from many members of the school staff, expressing pride in the senior class and offering encouragement for the future.
“The year that you’ve had represents what life can entail, which can be clouded vision,” Wrobleski said. “Roadblocks, disappointments, frustration, racial and social injustices, to mention just a few. How you have handled these trials and tribulations throughout the year really shows us that you value and live by the core values of Columbia Heights High School.”
“In the end, regret nothing,” faculty speaker Alyssa Rosenow said. “Because now is the time to put your dreams and goals into motion.”
