Seniors from the Columbia Heights High School Class of 2021 graduated June 10 during a commencement ceremony at the high school’s Dick Borchardt Stadium.
A moment of silence was held for those who died due to COVID-19 and for two Columbia Heights Public Schools staff members who died this year: Columbia Academy Assistant Principal Rick Lee Ostby, 45, who died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest Jan. 22 at his St. Louis Park home, and North Park administrative assistant Karen Crotty, 57, who died Feb. 15 after a long illness.
The ceremony was held outdoors on an especially warm day, in direct sunlight, so speeches were rushed and shortened. Bottles of water were handed out to family and friends of the graduates who attended the ceremony, and Allina Health EMTs were standing by.
“Tonight we celebrate your 13 years of your academic achievements,” Columbia Heights High School Principal Dan Wrobleski said.
He added that “for the last year and a half you learned how to deal with adversity.”
Columbia Heights High School Spanish teacher and Army National Guard service member Marc Jerue spoke to the seniors about how students lost out on experiences due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A typical senior year might include a fully packed homecoming or prom, several pep feasts, or Friday night football games,” Jerue said. “Your class didn’t quite have that same experience, but it’s not always in what we have but what we go without that can make all the difference. Life is a continual loss of something in our past or something we give up for future goals. It’s not easy, but it is not supposed to be. Remember how hard you thought freshman year was? Nothing lasts forever in this world, so you have to embrace what makes it worth living.”
Senior Gissel Inamagua commended her fellow classmates on the strength and resilience they showed.
“This year has proven to be one of the most difficult, not only for us, but for the whole world,” Inamagua said. “Imagine trying to adapt to distance learning while trying to apply for college. Wait, we all did that! If I had one word to describe our class it would be this — resilient. Across the 12-plus years that I’ve been a student in the Columbia Heights Public School District, the stories of strength and perseverance that I’ve encountered have never failed to leave me a lasting impression. The adversities that we’ve overcome have made us the people we’re today.”
Although the year has felt like “one long race,” Inamagua said graduation is only the beginning, only a checkpoint.
“I challenge you to take what you’ve learned thus far — your strength, your courage and your kindness — to continue to impact not only your own life, but the lives of others,” Inamagua said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.