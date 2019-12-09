School attendance is important at every grade level.
That’s the message the people behind the “Attendance Matters” campaign at Columbia Heights Public Schools wanted to send to students and their families throughout the month of September.
The campaign, piloted this year at Valley View Elementary School, sparked an uptick in perfect or nearly perfect attendance at Valley View throughout the month.
Of the school’s about 490 students, 303, or about 62%, came to school every day in September and 97% attended at least 16 of the 20 school days.
“We had to ask, how do we get them here the first day and then keep them here?” Valley View Principal Jason Kuhlman said of the effort.
Minnesota’s North Star school rating system considers consistent attendance as attending 90% or more of school days throughout the school year.
With about 180 school days in a year, missing 10%, or 18, of those days would average two days missed a month, or about a month of school in total.
Columbia Heights Public Schools had 76.8% of its students attending school at least 90% of the time in 2018, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. Valley View’s was at 82.1%. The statewide percentage was 85.6%.
Common reasons given for missing school include illness, family emergencies, appointments and vacations. Illness and family emergencies would count as excused. A big issue is parents and guardians not calling their students out of school, Kuhlman said.
Valley View had an all-school meeting the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12, to recognize students who had perfect attendance in September. Those students were entered in a drawing for a bike from the “Bike Cops for Kids” program.
Additionally, a student from each grade was awarded a Target gift card. Kids received “Attendance Matters” bracelets to remind them of the campaign.
Superintendent Kathy Kelly wanted to push for more consistent attendance this year, district communications coordinator Lauryn Grimes said, sparking the pilot Attendance Matters program.
The team used the national campaign “Attendance Works” as a base for the district’s “Attendance Matters.”
“We looked to see what would work with Columbia Heights,” Communications intern Kailyn Johnson said.
Valley View tried it out in March, when there are fewer school days because of spring break. It saw a 1% increase in attendance that month.
The campaign relied on communication between the district and families about the significance of attendance, Grimes said.
“We had to learn how to get the message out there,” Grimes said.
Since March, the district figured out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to communicating to families.
Grimes wanted to convey a central message to families: “We’re here to support you; how can we help?”
For instance, if students are having trouble getting to school on time or at all, the district can provide resources to those kids about ways to prevent that.
To get the “Attendance Matters” message out there, the communications team publishes blogs, posts through various online media and sends out letters to families. Kuhlman sends out a monthly newsletter to parents and guardians, where he has informed them of the significance of routine attendance.
Johnson authored a series of blog posts for the district website to teach families about the importance of attending school regularly. The posts addressed concerns families and students had, Johnson said.
“If parents have concerns about their kids, they can read about them online and have that communication with us and their kids,” Johnson said.
Even in early years chronic absence — an average of two days missed days a month — can have a negative impact on students’ academic careers.
In the district blog, Johnson wrote kids who are chronically absent in kindergarten and first grade are more likely to have problems learning to read. In sixth grade chronic absence could be an early indicator of students dropping out of school. And by freshman year, a student’s attendance can correlate with graduation rates.
Grimes said the district expects to see this campaign expand to other schools and grade levels, but as students get older, they’re more responsible for getting themselves to school. That responsibility doesn’t fall on parents and guardians as much once kids can drive or get to the bus themselves.
Because of this, the district will have to find other ways to get information out there about attendance so the messages are reaching the students specifically, Grimes said.
The district has also run into complications, like language barriers, that have hindered communication efforts, Grimes said.
Valley View expects to have another all-school meeting later in the school year to celebrate the students who are continuing a perfect or nearly perfect attendance streak.
“We will continue this,” Grimes said. “We’ve seen it make a difference.”
