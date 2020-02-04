n response to last winter’s six inclement weather days, Columbia Heights Public Schools recently implemented an option that doesn’t involve missing school.
Now, up to two times this school year, the district could call an “e-learning day” rather than a snow or cold weather day.
“We’re bringing learning back to where students are living,” Tara Thukral, district director of teaching and learning, said.
E-learning is being piloted this year, but depending on teacher and student reviews, there could be more or fewer opportunities for e-learning in the future, Thukral said.
According to Minnesota statute, e-learning days are an option for school districts and charter schools in the event of inclement weather in which “a school offers full access to online instruction provided by students’ individual teachers.”
Students, parents and guardians will be notified of e-learning days the same way they have been of snow days — on social media, through automated phone calls and from a the district website. Superintendent Kathy Kelly has the option to call an e-learning day when she sees fit, according to the district website.
“E-learning” doesn’t necessarily mean online, Thukral said, so students without access to computers or internet can still complete their work.
State law requires the district to accommodate those who might not have access to computers at home, as well as assistance for people with disabilities.
“We want to make sure we’re continuing the learning at home,” Thukral said. “Because we know a lot of learning happens outside of the classroom.”
Students across the district were given packets and information regarding e-learning days, so if there is one, they should know what to do.
E-learning homework is due by the next school day.
Each grade has different assignments prepared to continue the learning in the event of inclement weather, Thukral said.
Elementary school students have a “choice board,” in which they pick one square from each column — categorized by subject — to complete by the following school day. Special education, kindergarten, pre-K and autism spectrum disorder students also have choice boards.
For example, first-grade students on an e-learning day can pick from four different options in the math category. They have options like counting by twos, fives and 10s or watching a video and practicing counting a different way.
Fourth-grade students have the opportunity to solve math story problems, take a practice quiz on multi-digit multiplication or practice multiplication and division skills.
There’s also reading, writing and science categories, as well as a “specialist” category, where students can pick from physical education, music, visual arts or Spanish.
Students circle which activities they did and bring any written work to class the following school day.
The choice boards are part of a packet full of worksheets and other materials students need to succeed — with or without computers — on an e-learning day, the district says.
Middle and high school students were provided e-learning “action plans” by their teachers.
If students turn in their work the next school day, they’re marked as present for the e-learning day, Thukral said.
The assignment information is available in English and Spanish online. For information on e-learning days, visit colheights.k12.mn.us/elearning.
