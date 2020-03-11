The first week of March was National School Breakfast Week, and Columbia Heights Public Schools Food Services Manager Maggie Maggio challenged two elementary schools to a contest: Which grade would have the highest breakfast participation in each school?
“We wanted to celebrate the benefits of eating breakfast,” Maggio said.
Ultimately, North Park’s second-graders won, with 57% of kids eating breakfast on average, and Valley View’s kindergartners took first in their school, with a 53% average. Both schools had higher-than-average participation overall, Maggio said.
Eating breakfast is shown to have a positive influence on school attendance and behavior, according to Maggio. And kids have to visit the school nurse less frequently, because they’re not having hunger pains.
Columbia Heights Public Schools started serving free breakfast for all students before school at each of the district’s schools this year.
In the elementary schools the number of kids eating breakfast increased almost immediately. At the middle and high schools participation increases when the meals are student favorites, Maggio said.
At the high school, and soon the middle school, the district offers a “second chance” breakfast program. Breakfast is served on a cart between first and second period for kids who weren’t able to eat their free breakfast before school.
“We’re always trying to find ways to get kids to eat breakfast,” Maggio said.
Between periods the high school is serving more than 100 meals.
“Kids have the chance to eat again,” Maggio said. “They’ve liked that option.”
The breakfast options being served are healthy ones, she said. Kids have the options of milk, juice, fruit, yogurt and cereal, as well as different entrées, such as a breakfast burrito, to choose from each day.
“It’s a great program,” Valley View Principal Jason Kuhlman said. “It gets kid started out on the right foot.”
If kids aren’t eating breakfast, there’s a spike in behavior issues, and vice versa, Kuhlman said.
As for the last-minute stragglers who are trying to grab a bite just before the bell rings?
“As long as kids are getting through the doors on time, they’re not late,” Kuhlman said.
If they’re already running late, they’re out of their morning routine and not having breakfast would only make the day worse, he said.
Breakfast is also a time for students to socialize before school, he said.
“They’re sitting in there, having good conversations,” Kuhlman said. “Those social skills are practiced too. They’re getting into the mindset of school over breakfast.”
