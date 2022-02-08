The Columbia Heights High School main gym floor will be replaced this summer, after Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters made an $85,000 donation.
The donation to the Columbia Heights Public Schools District for replacing the floor will also include replacing the main lower-level bleachers. Deferred maintenance dollars will be used to fund the remaining cost of the gym floor.
The current gym floor is the original from when the building was built in the 1960s. Last spring three companies examined the floor, and it was determined a replacement was necessary.
“We have a great partnership with our booster club and we are very grateful for this large donation from them to help out with this project,” Bryan Hennekens, director of finance and operations for Columbia Heights Public Schools, said in a statement. “The staff is very excited to put in this floor that will be there for students now and students for another 50 to 60 years in the future. It is exciting to make this mark on the school that will be the center of so many activities for the school district.”
The project aims to keep a design similar to the current floor but to update and modernize it.
Many activities use the gym at the high school: volleyball, boys and girls basketball, dance, wrestling, physical education classes and more. With activities needing to stay on schedule, the gym floor replacement is to take place over the summer of 2022 and be finished before fall sports begin in August.
“The very generous donation given for the gym floor is just one example of how the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters support our school and our young people in the Heights Community,” Jake Henderson, Columbia Heights Public Schools’ activities director, said in a statement. “They’re a dedicated group of volunteers committed to supporting all youth activities and athletics in Columbia Heights.”
