Coon Rapids senior Amaiya Armstrong worked hard this year to compete in cheerleading and track, but COVID-19 dashed those hopes.
She was honored with being designated as Cardinal captain this year. The Cardinal captains represent the school and try to be examples of how to stay positive and support the rest of the student body.
Three seniors are chosen to lead the school as Cardinal captains. They attend sporting events, meet with student organizations and try to cheer on members of their schools. The first event they attended was a robotics competition, Armstrong said. Each of the three captains is responsible for a flag, a banner and the positivity of the school.
When Armstrong was first named cardinal captain at the end of her junior year, she was worried about balancing what the students think versus how the administration would react to what she said and did. After speaking with one of her teachers, Armstrong learned to focus on herself and worry less what others thought of her.
“It was something new to me,” Armstrong said. “I’ve never been to a robotics thing a day in my life, but I actually enjoyed.”
Armstrong started cheering in fifth grade but stopped for a few years. She picked cheering back up in eighth grade as a football sideline cheerleader.
From sideline cheering, Armstrong has gone on to competitive cheering.
“Having people watch me give out a routine, something that I’m really fond of, and then being able to see the results afterwards, first place, even second place, it really fills me,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong is a flier, the cheerleader who is on top of the formation.
“It consists of being strong enough to hold your body positions,” Armstrong said.
Competitive cheerleading is similar to the movie “Bring It On,” according to Armstrong, only each team gets a number of rounds to advance through regionals and hopefully secure a bid to compete at nationals. Teams are rated on cheers, chants, stunts and dance.
Armstrong recently won her first jump off, where cheerleaders line up and are judged on how they jump. Usually the winner gets a medal and a box of candy, Armstrong said.
In track Armstrong competes in hurdles, long jump, relay races and 100 meter dash. Long jump is her favorite event to compete, where her personal record was 16-feet, 2-inches she said.
“I think it’s because I also have to jump in cheer,” Armstrong said. “Getting trained to jump higher and longer distances helps with both cheer and track — so I think that’s why I liked it the most.”
“I was really, really hoping to go to state this year, because I was never able to go and I felt like this was going to be my year for it,” Armstrong said. “I trained so much in the summer with the track coaches to get stronger, and I was jumping longer distances in the summer. I was working out as hard as I can with conditioning with the coaches. I was ready.”
Armstrong started in theater when she was a fifth-grader. She loves being in front of the crowd and has participated in shows from “Shrek the Musical,” to “Bye Bye Birdie.” This spring they would have performed “Hairspray,” but it was canceled by the pandemic.
“We were still trying to host practices,” “We were in the parking lot trying to figure out how we were going to do this. We would do Zoom and go over lines and parts with our director, but then when we found out that we have to discontinue it – it was a bummer.”
They were hosting “campfires” to sing songs together over Zoom and on the date the show was supposed to open the cast walked through the show via Zoom, according to Armstrong.
Armstrong plans to go onto college this fall, assuming the pandemic clears up. At the time ABC Newspapers interviewed her, she was waiting to hear back from a couple of schools before she made her decision.
“I would love to be a psychologist to help out anyone in high school who is having a tough time,” Armstrong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.