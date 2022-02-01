The Anoka-Hennepin School District has been hit hard by staff shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to the district’s custodial staff. Now, high school students are filling the gap by serving as substitute custodians.
Tom Karp, Anoka-Hennepin’s assistant director of buildings and grounds, said that in the past he relied on retired custodians, college students, people who want a second job and high school students to serve as substitute custodians in the district.
But the pandemic led to increased illnesses and one death among Karp’s staff, as well as retirements, resignations and difficulties hiring full-time staff and substitutes. Even hiring high school students could be difficult, Karp said, because they often don’t have vehicles to drive to the over 45 buildings across the district, and they have limited availability. The district’s custodial staff is down 18 custodians, or 8% from the typical 220.
“It has never been this hard to hire employees,” Karp said, who has worked for the district since 1992. “I’ve been through the dot-com bubble back in 2000. I’ve been through the Great Recession of 2008. I’ve been through high-end employment and low-end unemployment. I’ve been through everything. This has been the worst and the most challenging.”
Steve Drewlo, one of Blaine High School’s assistant principals, said the high school faced hiring challenges before COVID hit, but the pandemic made it worse.
“We were struggling even before,” Drewlo said. “We’ve certainly been trying. We’ve been looking to hire, but it just isn’t happening. It’s the same wherever you go.”
Blaine High School, which has added 100,000 square feet of space to the high school in the last five years but no additional custodial staff, briefly considered having Student Volunteer Services or National Honor Society students volunteer to clean the high school or have students sign up for an adopt-a-hallway option.
“Nothing we were doing was really gaining any traction or a consistency that was really going to help us out,” Drewlo said. “We needed something better.”
Karp began to think of ways to hire more high school students to serve as substitutes. If they could work only at the high school they attend and work only 2:30-5 p.m., he thought, then after work they could take the after-school activities bus home.
“We were immediately on board,” Drewlo said.
Students are paid $15.30 an hour, the same any substitute custodian would earn. Students who didn’t have a bank account are offered the option of being paid with prepaid Visa gift cards or get help setting up a bank account for direct deposit. Students also have the freedom to pick which times they want to work as a substitute custodian by signing up for shifts online.
“It seems the more flexible we’ve made it, the more they want to work,” Karp said.
Karp said Blaine High School typically requires a custodial staff of 10. Nine students are currently enrolled in the after-school work program, and three to five of those students can work on any given day, Monday through Friday. The first student hired for the program started training late last November.
“It’s really working out well,” Karp said. “These employees are doing fantastic.”
Students only clean classrooms, hallways, floors and glass services. They don’t clean restrooms or locker rooms, nor do they use harsh chemicals or heavy machinery.
Senior Nani Mahkuk-Guaman, 17, of Blaine, is one of the students involved in the after-school work program. She was actually hired before the formation of the program and has the flexibility of working at other sites besides Blaine High School,
Mahkuk-Guaman, who works every day after school, said that unlike her previous job at Cub Foods, working as a custodian is more flexible and has better pay and benefits, including free rides on the activities bus after work and a flexible work schedule.
“I get to work alone, and I get to clean my school,” Mahkuk-Guaman said. “I have experience in this field, so it’s relatively easier for me. I like volunteering, and this is kind of like paid volunteering in a way where I get to maintain my community.”
Mahkuk-Guaman has recommended custodial work at Blaine High School to several students.
Working as a custodian is sophomore Joey Jochum’s first job. Jochum, 16, of Ham Lake. He said the application process was a learning experience for him.
“It will prepare me for future jobs and what it’s going to be like working for someone else,” he said.
Jochum has recommended the job to other students.
“It’s free transportation to and from home, and it’s really convenient, and you can work around your schedule,” Jochum said. “It’s a lot of fun. You meet a lot of nice people.”
The program is in the process of expanding to other sites, including Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids high schools, and it’s expected to be up and running at most of the high schools by the end of winter.
Students who would like to apply for the program can visit the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s website at ahschools.us. To apply, click on “employment” and apply to job posting #11576 for the “substitute custodial position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.