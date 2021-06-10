The Blaine High School Class of 2021 graduated June 6 during a commencement ceremony at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Senior class speaker Baraa Al-Jasim spoke about all of the challenges she and her fellow students have faced.
“Today, we find ourselves in a period of extraordinary changes, chaos and challenges,” she said. “Our class is graduating into a world facing climate change, school shootings, social and racial inequities, lost lives of friends and family and the pandemic that has affected your lives and your families. But we do not have to accept and inherit the world from previous generations. We have a choice to go into the world and change it.”
Blaine High School music teacher Sue Zemlin was the staff speaker. She told the students, “Life is a journey of infinite learning — and you will independently make countless decisions about when and what you learn along the way.”
Senior Kiaya Bezak sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and senior Lydia Tomandl sang “I’ll Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus.
Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law congratulated the Class of 2021.
“On behalf of the School Board and district leadership, I applaud your dedication, commitment and perseverance to finish your schooling,” he said. “This diploma means you have weathered the storm and are ready to sail on.”
Samuel Casperson, Cole Litkey and Jackson Nielson, Class of 2021 students who died, were remembered at the ceremony.
