Blaine High School senior Eliza Cox hasn’t had the most traditional family life, but she’s celebrating her virtual graduation Tuesday, June 9, with the family that took her in.
Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 2002 where she spent the first few years of her life growing up in an orphanage, Cox was adopted by a local family at age 5.
Cox said she developed a lot of behavioral issues from growing up in the Russian orphanage and her adoptive parents struggled with her behavioral issues, so she would often go in and out of the foster care system. Then relatives of her adoptive family became her new legal family.
Cox lived in a variety of homes while attending Johnsville Elementary School and Roosevelt Middle School in Blaine. She’d live with her original adoptive family, her legal family, her friends or in foster care.
She said she dealt with emotional abuse, neglect, fighting, being kicked out at night and being searched or tackled at home.
“I was often bouncing around homes, and I wasn’t really focused on school,” she said. “There was just a lot going on both in and out of school.”
Cox often found support from her best friends when things got tough, and they’d often give Eliza a place to sleep.
“They didn’t know the full extent of what was going on at home,” Cox said. “We really didn’t talk a lot about the details, and I’m kind of grateful for that. They’d help distract me. I wouldn’t ask for their support, but just by being with them was supportive.”
Cox said she often struggled in school but found solace in her art classes.
“Going to art class would be the best part of my day,” she said. “It kept me going.”
Cox worked with multiple mediums in her art classes including paints, pastels, charcoal and her favorite pencil. She’d often create art in her spare time both in and out of class.
“I’ve cared a lot about art,” Cox said. “In my childhood I had a lot of free time, so I’d draw a lot to pass the time. I’ve really always been good at drawing, and that kept me going.”
Cox also participated in theater in middle school, track in grades six through nine and did dance her freshman year.
During her sophomore year at Blaine High School, Eliza started reaching out to her friend Ryan Budnick about what was going on with her legal family. “He was my only friend at the time who really knew what was going on, and he was someone I could always talk to,” Cox said.
Ryan’s parents, Pat and Laura Budnick, learned about what was going on, and they suggested Eliza should move in with their family.
“When I first moved in with the Budnicks I felt out of place, but now they feel like family,” Cox said. “Moving in with them made the biggest difference ever. I started wanting to stay home, and I wanted to hang out with them, which I never wanted to with my legal family because it was never a good time. It changed a lot with my behavior, and it even impacted my transcript.”
“Lizzy is a student who has experienced quite a bit of adversity both out of school and in,” Blaine High School Assistant Principal Amber Schultz said. “She has risen out of ashes per se to become a strong, independent, creative, amazing student.”
Cox recently moved to St. Paul with friends, but she often goes homes to see the Budnicks. She plans to become a yoga instructor and hopes to become a personal trainer as well.
“I’m surprised things turned out so good,” Cox said. “I’m so grateful. Things happen for a reason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.