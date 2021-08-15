A Blaine charter school may move to a vacant Coon Rapids site to accommodate for the school’s growth.
In July the Coon Rapids City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request to change 10220 Goldenrod St. NW from general commercial to moderate density residential to allow Paladin Career and Technical High School to move in. Established in 2002, Paladin is a ninth- through 12th-grade charter school that currently operates in Northtown Mall in Blaine.
The proposed Coon Rapids site is bordered by Highway 10, Aspen Park and Goldenrod Street.
The moderate density residential district allows schools and colleges as a conditional use, whereas general commercial does not.
The council also approved a land use amendment change from commercial mixed use to institutional.
The site is in Council Member Brad Johnson’s ward, and he said he hasn’t heard any complaints regarding the school’s potential relocation.
“I think it’s an appropriate use under the circumstances, and it fits in the neighborhood,” Johnson said.
In the future, if the council wanted to, it could amend the definition of general commercial district to allow for schools to prevent the need for similar requests, City Planner Scott Harlicker said.
Paladin will need to request a conditional use permit and submit a site plan to the city, Harlicker said.
