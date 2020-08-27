After a marathon board meeting and a rally by teachers demanding a voice in discussions, the Anoka-Hennepin School Board approved a hybrid model for returning to school.
The board voted Aug. 24 to start the new school year with a hybrid model for elementary students and a distance model, at first, for middle and high school students.
An orientation week for all students will run Sept. 8-11, including transitions for kindergarten, sixth and ninth-grade students, meet-the-teacher conferences, technology distribution and more.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, elementary students will begin in the hybrid format, with students splitting their time between in-person and distance learning.
Under the hybrid model students will be in school for two days and at home for three days. In-person lessons will allow students to participate in group activities or labs. At home they will be given digital lessons that mirror in-person activities, according to board documents.
Elementary distance learning will follow regular school-day schedules. Teachers will interact with students via live instruction and recorded lessons.
Students will be able to shift from the hybrid model to the distance-learning model; however, that will result in a change of teacher at the elementary level.
In elementary schools the district identified which buildings had only one health services location and sought locations for secondary health services locations. One location will be reserved for minor injuries, like if a student needs a bandage, and the other will be reserved for students who may be ill, according to Mary Wolverton, the associate superintendent for elementary schools.
Currently there are more elementary school families asking for distance learning than there are elementary school teachers asking to remain as distance learning only, so all distance-learning teachers will be teaching distance-learning students only.
Secondary students begin at a distance
For the first two weeks, until Sept. 25, high school and middle school students will stick with distance learning only.
Students will be able to select from one of three options after that initial distance-learning period: the hybrid model, full-time distance learning or the StepAhead Online High School.
Families who opt for full-time distance learning will be asked to commit to it for the whole trimester. Families who choose the hybrid model will be able to back out to full-time distance learning if they become uncomfortable with the hybrid model without losing electives.
“We picked a student-friendly model that would allow students to keep their electives,” Superintendent David Law said. “So the elementary and secondary model are very different, given the high volume of courses secondary students opt to take.”
Within the hybrid model, classes were divided into synchronous and asynchronous learning. In synchronous classes, the teacher will present to students in a live format and be available to answer questions. In an asynchronous lesson, students may watch a video or read a short story and complete a related task, according to board documents. Teachers will still be able to answer student questions, but responses may be delayed.
After last school year the district has taken steps to codify Google Classroom use. Eight teachers will develop a common template and training videos for parents and teachers.
“We learned from third trimester that common template is so important, because students were looking all over – depending on which teacher designed the Google Classroom – for content,” Associate Superintendent Timothy Gadson said.
Teachers will be taking attendance and are responsible to report if a student is regularly missing class. If a student is unable to attend a lesson the teacher will work with them on a case-by-case basis to catch them up, according to Gadson.
High school students also will be able to select the StepAhead Online High School, which is an online curriculum the district had previously purchased for special cases in high school, according to Law.
StepAhead will allow greater flexibility for students; however, it does not offer the same volume of electives, world languages or other options the district’s curriculum offers. The program also lacks the structure of regular class, with teachers serving primarily to remind students of work if they get behind.
“We expect the students to be extremely independent, because that program is pretty much self-paced,” Gadson said.
Special education, preschool
Special education students will be contacted by case managers before school starts to update individual education plans to reflect the updated educational method.
Those students will receive face-to-face or virtual instruction from a special education teacher. If virtual instruction is not possible, teachers will work with families to find an alternative. The district also plans to provide extra support on Mondays for special education. That is expected to roll out in October, according to Eric Melbye, the associate superintendent for middle schools and student services.
Early Childhood Family Education will make greater use of a program called Parentopia to communicate with families. Seesaw, a preschool program, will be used as a primary platform for preschool teachers.
Preschool parents will be asked to watch how their student is developing. The district measures six domains of learning in preschoolers; however, due to the reduction in time teachers will spend with students, parents will have to make those observations.
“I actually think that’s going to be great, where parents start to think like our teachers and think in some of that same terminology,” Al Ickler, the executive director of community and government relations, said.
Preschool families can expect skill-building kits focused on social-emotional learning will be sent to their homes.
All after-school programs will be adapted for the hybrid model. Ickler used the example of middle school athletics, which will be separated into Tuesday-Wednesday and Thursday-Friday programs. They will be intramural, so kids will be able to play each other without the need for arranging busing.
Child care will be provided for free during the day for tier 1 workers, including district personnel, under the child care executive order. Each building is currently examining what space is available to provide as much care to tier 1 staff’s children.
Technology, PPE and facilities
The district currently has 34,000 Chromebooks and has received 29,000 requests for Chromebooks. Families are allowed to utilize their own technology. An additional 5,000 Chromebooks were ordered last spring but had not arrived, according to Chief Technology Officer Joel VerDuin.
While the district has enough devices, it is working to shift the inventory to schools where it is needed.
Approximately 3% of respondents to the district’s survey said they did not have adequate internet access. About two-thirds of those are on the free or reduced-price lunch program.
Those families are being instructed to work with Comcast to get a hardwire connection with higher speeds than a hotspot. The district is working with the Anoka-Hennepin Education Foundation to assist families who can’t otherwise afford internet, VerDuin said.
For families who don’t speak English as a first language, the district will be providing automatic translations and closed captioning in a variety of languages. There are also cultural liaisons that will work with families.
VerDuin recommended families have at least 2 Megabits of bandwidth per child using a device. He said most families who have access to broadband internet should have at least 10 Megabits.
To create a safe facility the district examined every position in the district and assessed the risk each position will likely face.
Cole assured that every building has air filtration systems that don’t have any bypass – meaning all the air gets purified. What is new is a plan to purge old air two hours prior to occupancy, according to board documents.
The district has procured over 95,000 cloth masks; 31,000 of those are for children. Windowed masks will be used specifically for special education and American Sign Language. The district has 2,415 of those.
Anoka-Hennepin has over 117,537 disposable masks provided by the state and is prepared to order more. The district also has over 9,000 face shields – 1,000 of which are for kids.
Within school buildings, schedules should be modified to allow for increased passing time between classes as well as for students to arrive and depart the school. Classrooms will be set up to allow for the 6-feet of social distancing, according to board documents. The district is asking all adults working in buildings to take the time to disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Busing will be functioning at 50% capacity with marked seats to maintain the greatest distance possible between occupants. Windows will be down as well to assure greater air circulation, depending on the temperature, Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole said.
Food will be served in a touchless manner. Students will receive their meal on disposable materials, which will increase trash, Cole noted.
As part of its passive screening, the district is posting signs at every door to remind parents, staff and teachers what COVID-19 symptoms may be.
Anyone who is tested for COVID-19 is presumed positive and should isolate for 10 days even if no symptoms develop. A single negative test won’t end isolation due to the high rate of false negatives.
If someone is isolated, anyone in close contact with them, meaning within 6 feet for over 15 minutes at a time, must stay home for 14 days after the last close contact.
Nurses themselves will continue to work unless they become sick.
A rallying cry
Immediately preceding the meeting, members of Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota rallied outside the Sandburg Education Center.
Educators lined both sides of Monroe Street between Second and Third avenues, criticizing how the district has communicated its plans for returning the school.
Four speakers decried the lack of input teachers had in the decision process and raised concerns that marginalized communities will be disproportionately harmed by the district’s plan.
“There needs to be genuine conversation and open dialogue about the challenges that lie ahead,” AHEM President Val Holthus said. “Instead it feels to many as though the district invites teachers to a meeting to simply check a box marked ‘teacher input complete.’”
Speakers also raised concerns over the litany of questions left unanswered before the meeting. Missy Wisniak shared that she was excited for the hybrid model at first, but her excitement waned as safety concerns increased. She raised a handful of questions she said went unanswered, such as what happens when there is not a substitute teacher available.
Kaiah Hirt with the Anoka-Hennepin Teachers of Color Coalition spoke about the impacts on students of color. She raised questions about what steps are being taken to ensure students of color receive an equitable education under a distance learning model. She questioned if equity for students of color was central to the district’s plans.
Hirt argued she wanted the district to engage with teachers and students of color. She also argued for screening, masks, testing access and health care support to families with historically less access.
She further argued for listening sessions and communications that are in multiple languages, reflecting the languages of families within the district.
“Anything about us, without us, is not for us,” Hirt said.
