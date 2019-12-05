Synthetic turf will replace grass sports fields at each high school in the Anoka-Hennepin School District in the next few years.
“We’re responding to inconsistent field quality for fall and spring sports, particularly spring sports,” Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole said. “And then also because of the fact that there are spring sports, specifically lacrosse, the recovery time of our field has been limited to just the summer months.”
The first phase of the project includes four high school stadium fields and Goodrich Field and is slated to begin in the fall of 2020 with construction set for 2021. Phase two includes an additional practice field at each of five high schools and is anticipated for 2022.
At an estimated installation cost of $1.2 million per field, the total for 10 fields would be about $12 million.
The district says funding for the synthetic turf fields will come from a one-time allocation from fund balance.
The School Board unanimously voted Nov. 25 to move forward with plans to install turf. The board had discussed the proposal earlier in November but asked staff to return with additional information.
Board Chair Tom Heidemann said Nov. 25 that he had been a holdout on installing turf because he didn’t like the high investment costs for the district, but when the costs were broken down and the fields were still not up to par, he changed his mind.
“We have been at this for a long time in trying to find a way to make our natural turf work for us,” Heidemann said. “We have significantly stepped up the maintenance of these fields, and they’re still not adequate to meet the needs of our programs.”
Long-term costs
District staff told the board that although synthetic turf costs more up front, the annual maintenance is cheaper.
Maintenance for all five natural grass stadium fields averaged approximately $118,000 per year between 2015 and 2018. Starting in the 2018-2019 school year that cost increased to $203,000 before increasing again this year to $340,000, due to expanded maintenance practices, according to district staff reports.
“Truth be told too, some of this does have to do with particularly rainy weather that we’ve had for the last couple of years,” Cole said. “Whether that continues obviously remains to be seen, but those are some of the unpredictable things that we deal with.”
The maintenance cost for synthetic fields is an estimated $5,000 per field each year.
Along with cheaper maintenance costs, investment in turf fields will be offset by savings and revenues from field rentals.
The district expects to save approximately $26,000 each year because it won’t have to rent synthetic fields for the district’s programs as often. During the winter months, when the proposed turf fields will be covered in snow, the district will still need to rent other space, Cole said.
Board Member Bill Harvey asked if the practice fields could be covered by a dome and if that’s been considered in this request. Cole said domes are not part of this project, but have been discussed in the past and will continue to be considered.
Harvey said it made sense to him to consider adding domes to the practice fields because the district rents domed fields over the winter.
Anoka-Hennepin should also be able to generate revenue by renting its own turf fields to other organizations. If all 10 fields are rented for approximately 50 hours per year, it would generate up to $50,000 annually, according to Cole.
Health impacts
Staff also addressed questions about the health impacts of crumb rubber used in turf fields. The rubber is manufactured from tire scraps with fabric and metal removed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
An EPA report on synthetic turf examined the chemical characteristics of crumb rubber and the bacteria present in the material.
“The study essentially showed there’s not a significant difference between the bacteria and metals emissions between the crumb rubber and typical household items,” Cole said.
However, the study does emphasize it’s not a risk assessment of synthetic turf. The second part of the report, which has not been released yet, will summarize potential exposure users may experience.
More information on the EPA’s research into crumb rubber can be found at epa.gov or by following this link: bit.Ly/2Yit3mb.
