Columbia Heights Public Schools announced the release of its “SafeStop” mobile app, connecting families with the buses transporting their students.
“Implementation of this app will provide more peace of mind to our families whose children ride the bus,” said Bryan Hennekens, director of technology, security and building operations. “It is one more way to enhance the safety of our students.”
The new SafeStop app includes:
• Predictive arrival times for your vehicle that are updated every 30 seconds
• An interactive map feature that allows you to see the location of the vehicle on its route in real time
• Alerts and messaging that send service updates, school-related information and other important notifications
“We’re excited to utilize technology to help expand communication with families,” Hennekens said.
The district’s SafeStop app is available to download for Apple and Android devices.
The features are also available on a web-based portal for those without regular access to a smartphone.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/qsrfdbu or contact Hennekens at 763-528-4414.
