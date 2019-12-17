Anoka Technical College students have a new place to socialize, relax and develop soft skills.
Located just off the cafeteria in the former offices of the Student Senate is the new social lounge. There students can choose from a variety of social activities ranging from boardgames and video games to billiards.
“Our campus, being a tech school, the whole stigma is that you don’t really have a lot of social interaction,” Student Senate President Christian Koch said. “We really want to get past and break that stigma and offer this lounge area so that students can come in here, interact, meet new friends, play games.”
Part of the inspiration behind the lounge is an attempt to combat depression and other mental health problems students face. Koch argues having a space to make friends and have fun will help with that.
Another tangible benefit Koch said the lounge will have is the opportunity for students to develop soft skills, which can help improve their performance in job interviews.
Koch said he was first interested in creating the lounge two years ago when he saw similar spaces on other campuses. Last year he ran for his office on getting students the lounge.
Before the lounge, Koch said he often heard an assumption that technical schools were a type of revolving door, where students only wanted to show up to take classes and then go home and work.
“I’ve always seen the opposite, where students want something to do on campus,” Koch said. “They want to be able to meet new friends. They want to have more social interaction.”
Aside from being a place to spend free time eating popcorn and playing games with friends, the lounge will be used for events and workshops organized by the Student Senate.
Funding for the lounge was gathered from leftover student life fees. At Anoka Technical College, students pay a fee per credit, and leftover money from last year was pooled between clubs and the senate, Koch said.
There aren’t any specific plans for additions to the lounge, but Koch said he is working to provide social activities outdoors.
