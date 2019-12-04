Anoka Technical College’s practical nursing diploma program was recently granted initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Board of Commissioners, also known as ACEN. The ACEN is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
ACEN accreditation for the practical nursing program qualifies students for scholarships from federal and state agencies and foundations, jobs in the practical nursing field and undergraduate and graduate nursing programs.
The process for accreditation, which began back in 2017, included multiple site visits and a request for public feedback. The ACEN’s board noted in its review of the program that Anoka Tech’s high-quality lab facilities are an especially strong asset to its students.
The accreditation process was finalized in October 2019, and the ACEN Accreditation is retroactive to July 12, 2017. The next scheduled evaluation visit for reaccreditation is spring 2024.
For more information about Anoka Tech’s Practical Nursing program, visit AnokaTech.edu.
