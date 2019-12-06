The city of Anoka has given the nod to a new gymnasium and two-story classroom addition slated for construction at the Anoka Middle School for the Arts, Washington Campus, beginning in the spring of 2020.
The City Council recently approved a conditional use permit, site plan and variance for the project at 2171 Sixth Ave., which will eliminate the need for portable classrooms at the site.
Plans include an approximately 9,000-square-foot gymnasium on the northern end of the property along Van Buren Street, as well as a roughly 9,000-square-foot classroom addition to the southeast, along Sixth Avenue and School Street. In addition, the school will reconfigure its parking lots for a net gain of two spaces.
An existing playground on the site will be demolished because the school, which used to be an elementary building, no longer needs or uses it, according to associate city planner Clark Palmer.
“The school district is contributing to planned improvements at Rudy Johnson Park three blocks north,” Palmer told the council Nov. 18, saying the school uses Rudy Johnson Park for its outdoor activities.
The City Council unanimously approved a variance that allows the classroom addition to be flush with the existing front of the building in the east (Mayor Phil Rice was absent). The school sits just over 30 feet from the east property line instead of the 35 feet required by code, but the existing structure is a legal nonconforming use.
Conditions of approval include the installation of an 8-foot, wooden privacy fence along the west side of the property.
This project marks the fourth addition to the school since its construction 66 years ago, including projects in 1959, 1974 and 2016. An interim use permit for portable classrooms was approved in 2010.
The additions are part of an ongoing Anoka-Hennepin School District plan, known as Fit for the Future, funded by a $249 million referendum approved by voters in 2017.
The Fred Moore Campus of Anoka Middle School for the Arts is also slated for a classroom addition and cafeteria expansion, as well as seeing the main office and front entry moved.
The work on both campuses is planned to be complete for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Find more news and updates on the Fit for the Future projects online at ahschools.us/fitforthefuture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.