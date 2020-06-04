Ever since Brian Ndege saw his first computer at age 11 while growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, the machines have fascinated him.
About three years later, in 2014, Ndege moved to the U.S., where he is poised to graduate Anoka High School and pursue his goal of studying electrical engineering while in the Marines.
Ndege found moving to the U.S. a positive experience. He had a smooth transition, other than adjusting to the drastically different time zones at first. In Kenya he had been living with his grandmother, because his parents came to the U.S. first and then brought Ndege and his three younger siblings over to join them. They now live in Ramsey.
After attending Fred Moore Middle School, Ndege went to Anoka High School, where he said he enjoyed almost everything about the experience, but especially his computer repairs and electronics classes.
“Everything was pretty fun except my senior year which got ruined,” he said.
It was ruined, he said, by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had him studying from home and missing his classmates and activities.
“We were planning on doing a lot of things like helping out,” he said. “I was planning on volunteering at a few senior homes and helping out, but then you can’t do that.”
He was also planning to run track another year and was looking forward to prom and graduation.
“It was just bad timing,” he said.
One positive side of doing school at home was completing his work more quickly.
“It makes everything for me go way easier,” he said.
And he still has good memories of high school, including taking photos for the school’s basketball team and the wrestling team as it celebrated its 75th anniversary.
Ndege hopes to attend North Dakota State University by taking online classes while in the Marines.
He heads to boot camp in San Diego this month, and he’s spent a lot of time preparing physically.
“I’ve been doing a lot of workouts, because I want to be ready for it,” he said.
He signed with the Marines for four years of active duty and four years inactive. He expects to serve overseas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.