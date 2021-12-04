The Anoka-Hennepin School District wants the Legislature to address staff shortages and to increase funding for special education and mental health during the next legislative session, according to the district’s proposed legislative priorities for 2022.
The 2022 session, which begins Jan. 31, is the second session of the biennium, which means the Legislature will focus mainly on policy rather than funding.
“It certainly doesn’t mean that there might not be supplemental funding, especially given that the forecast looks relatively positive going forward,” said Al Ickler, executive director of community and government relations.
Ickler proposed the 2022 legislative priorities to the School Board Nov. 22.
One priority for next year is to stabilize funding for the district.
Part of that is ensuring “fairness” for taxpayers regarding the operating referendum. By sharing the cost between the local taxpayer and the state, ideally local taxpayers would pay a little bit less, while the state pays more, “which seems very fair,” Ickler said.
When Anoka-Hennepin levies a particular amount, it typically costs individuals more than a similar levy would cost taxpayers in other districts, Superintendent David Law said.
“So the same levy costs our taxpayers more,” Law said.
That’s because the district is considered “property poor,” Board Member Bill Harvey said, which means it doesn’t have many large industries or corporations in the area that bear a large share of the tax burden.
“So our taxpayers and their homes are what carries the majority of the burden for the funding,” Harvey said. “So because of that, there is a disparity there that other communities get a lot more bang for their buck. Their dollar goes a lot further. So we’ve asked the Legislature to continue to provide equalization whenever they provide a mandate to us, so that some of the other districts are on more of a level playing field with us, and so our taxpayers are respected.”
Another part of stabilizing district funding is increasing money for its English learner and special education programs so Anoka-Hennepin can reduce cross-subsidy for those programs, Ickler said. Right now the district gets some funding for these programs from the general fund, he said.
Harvey voiced frustration toward the state mandating programs without providing the funding needed for the programs succeed.
“It’s not that we want to neglect our amazing special ed students, teachers, families,” Harvey said. “We want to continue doing a great job, but please live up to your [the state’s] obligation to fund it appropriately.”
Another priority is increasing funding for the Safe Schools Levy, as well as state aid, to address mental health needs across the district.
Addressing the staff shortage
The district has recently had trouble hiring staff, namely paraprofessionals, nutrition staff, child care workers and other support staff, Ickler said.
To help combat the district’s labor shortage, Anoka-Hennepin wants the state to assist with funding to make the positions more desirable to potential applicants, Ickler said.
Another priority is to find creative ways to increase the number of licensed teachers to combat staffing shortages — whether that means being flexible toward the tiered license process or removing certain barriers to make a dent in the substitute teacher shortage.
The district increased substitute teacher pay in November to hopefully bring in more applicants.
As of early November, the district had about 250 substitute teachers, which is about 100 fewer than normal, Sarah Kriewell, director of the employee services department, told ABC Newspapers.
The district has additionally seen a “slight decline” in the number of substitutes over the past few years across the state, Kriewell said.
“A big part of our substitute pool has traditionally been Anoka-Hennepin retirees, and they’ve been a huge, very important part of our substitute teacher group,” Kriewell said. “I think there are a lot of reasons that people aren’t working these days ... but retired teachers may have worries about being immunocompromised, or they’re of an age group that could have more severe symptoms [due to COVID-19] or other underlying health conditions.”
Schools have found a variety of temporary solutions, including principals and assistant principals stepping up to take over classes when necessary. Sometimes teachers who are assigned in out-of-classroom positions have been taking over classes as well, Kriewell said.
2021 session success
The 2021 legislative session resulted in a 2.45% increase in the state’s general education formula this year and 2% next year.
“[It’s] certainly helpful, certainly needed in our system, but not historically high,” Ickler said.
The state also funded grant programs intended to increase the number of teachers of color across the state, he said.
