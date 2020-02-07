Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School had 25 students graduate midyear, with about half of those students walking at the winter commencement ceremony Thursday, Jan. 30.
Graduate Chavell Dinkins was one of two students who gave commencement speeches in the Anoka Technical College auditorium.
“We have all worked so hard to earn our high school diplomas, so thank you to the family and friends who have helped support us on this journey,” Dinkins said.
She started attending the technical high school last April when she realized she’d be short of her credits to graduate last year at Champlin Park.
“I joined a community where I got to have my own office to finish my final credits, got to spend time with Georgia and Tessa — the therapy dogs — and created friendships with people in my lunch bunch,” Dinkins said.
She was worried about transferring to a different school at first, because she was comfortable with her friends and teachers at Champlin Park, and not having enough credits to graduate, she said she was unsure of herself.
“When I first started, I doubted myself,” Dinkins said. “I found myself telling everyone that I was a failure, and I almost gave up on finishing my diploma.”
Now, Dinkins plans to become a dental hygienist, “and possibly even a dentist” by taking classes at Hennepin Technical College this fall.
The second student to speak was Hunter Binsfield.
“I’m really happy to be standing up here today, because there was a time not so long ago when I really didn’t think I ever would,” Binsfield said.
He told a story of when he was at a charter school and began taking classes that gave him college credits.
Having a “college level of freedom,” meant he struggled keeping up with classes and attendance, he said. He didn’t have plans to go to college after high school, and he wasn’t passing his classes, so he dropped out of high school in eleventh grade.
“When I came to Tech, I still needed to complete six or seven credits before I could earn my diploma,” Binsfield said.
Using an online program called APEX, Binsfield was free to work at his own pace, so he could finish his credits faster than he thought.
Binsfield was recently licensed as a real estate agent and hired by Keller Williams.
He also took time to thank his teachers and everyone who helped him get his diploma.
“Everyone here really cares about our education, you can tell the second you come in,” Binsfield said. “They want us to work hard to get the credits we need and make it possible to eventually be standing up here, despite any challenges we might have faced in our past.”
