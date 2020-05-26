The second round of a survey on distance learning is helping the Anoka-Hennepin School District know where teachers need greater support.
More than 1,000 teachers responded to the survey this spring, as well as nearly 3,200 secondary students between grades six and 12.
Approximately 83% of teachers reported some degree of overall satisfaction with distance learning in the district, according to a presentation to the School Board.
About 81% of teachers approved of how the district communicated, and around 85% reported they were satisfied with the support received.
The survey suggested teachers needed greater support overall when it comes to demands of distance learning. About 22% of teachers reported significant needs, and approximately 27% reported not needing support.
Where the most teachers reported a large need was reaching students who were not engaged. About 42% of teachers reported a significant need for support.
Other areas with a greater need included monitoring student progress, where almost 23% of teachers said significant support was needed, and using multiple strategies to assess learning, where 24% of teachers reported support needed.
Teachers also reported the need for support when using a variety of instructional strategies. In that category 18% of teachers said significant support was needed, while only about 4% said no support was needed.
Teachers seemed most confident in lesson preparations and delivery, with about 65% of teachers reporting no support was needed in creating lessons for distance learning. A little over half of teachers said the same for instructing in an online environment and accessing materials and resources.
Student responses
Approximately 70% of students reported some degree of satisfaction with the overall distance learning experience, according to the presentation. The sixth- and seventh-grade students reported the highest levels of satisfaction, and 12th-grade students were the least satisfied, Johnna Rohmer-Hirt the director of research, evaluation and testing said.
The survey suggested the majority of students spent between two and five hours on distance learning activities. About 5% of students spent an hour or less on distance learning, 20% spent one to two hours, 30% spent two to three hours, 30% spent three to five hours and 15% spent five or more hours on distance learning, according to Rohmer-Hirt. Students in ninth through 11th grade spent the most time on distance learning, Rohmer-Hirt said.
Students reported a high degree of interaction with teachers during distance learning, with about 81% of students saying they interacted with their teachers. About 96% of students said they know how to connect with teachers. Approximately 82% said the teacher was there when needed, and 82% said they had a good relationship with teachers, according to the presentation.
Almost 70% of students said they were comfortable asking questions, and 68% said they felt safe expressing their opinions. About 85% of students said they all had a chance to participate in class.
