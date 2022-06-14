The Anoka-Hennepin School District board of directors is interviewing three candidates for its interim superintendent position.

The three final candidates are Michelle Langenfeld, Mark Bezek and Katherine Maguire.

Langenfeld was interviewed by the board on Monday, June 13.

Bezek and Maguire will be interviewed tonight, June 14. Their interviews will start at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at Sandburg Education Center, 1902 Second Ave., Anoka.

Following the interviews, the School Board will consider naming an Interim Superintendent of Schools for the 2022-23 school year.

ABC Newspapers will update this story as more details are released.

