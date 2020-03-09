A global manufacturer is partnering with the Anoka-Hennepin School District to help students take their first steps into manufacturing.
Representatives from the district’s Secondary Technical Education Program (also known as STEP), the state of Minnesota and over a dozen students gathered in the automotive bays of the STEP building at Anoka Technical College March 6 to witness the signing of a new partnership between STEP and Cummins Inc.
“This program provides eligible high school students the opportunity to obtain on-the-job work experience and job-related education whilst achieving a high school diploma,” Cummins Director of Operations Martyn Jackson said.
Jackson got his start through a similar program in the United Kingdom at 16 years old, he said.
The partnership is part of Cummins’ School to Work program, designed to give students experience in the technical manufacturing field by working in Cummins facilities, according to the company.
So far Cummins has donated equipment including a pair of diesel engines and plans to provide students with opportunities including internships, field trips and career tours to learn more about the industry.
The company also will sit on STEP’s curriculum advisory board, said Jessica Lipa, STEP program director. That will help Cummins inform STEP what it and other manufactures need in a modern workforce.
“To have their input and their expertise giving us information and giving us what we need in order to provide our students with the most real-world relevant education — we know then that we’re meeting the needs of the work force,” Lipa said.
For its part Cummins is interested in making the manufacturing industry appealing to the next generation, and this is one way to do that, Jackson said.
STEP has been making partnerships with companies to improve what it can offer to students, and manufacturers, like Cummins, have been approaching the program.
“They’re really coming to the table, because they recognize the need to connect with younger people in order to fulfill the demand of the workforce,” Lipa said.
They have been providing supplies, curriculum input and getting students out into the workforce, Lipa said.
STEP offers around 800 students each year a chance to learn about careers in fields including welding, auto mechanics, aviation, business and computing, construction and more. It’s location on Anoka Technical College’s campus provides additional options for college-level education and credits for students.
Cummins is a global company that manufactures a range of power sources from engines to generators and fuel systems. It also makes filtration systems, turbo chargers and more, according to its website.
