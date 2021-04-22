The Anoka-Hennepin School District gives students a high-quality education, handled the COVID-19 pandemic well and is spending money effectively, according to a community survey of 500 district residents and 400 district parents.
The Morris Leatherman Company conducted the survey over the phone Feb. 4-23. The average interview time was 14 minutes, and 5.5% of residents didn’t respond, CEO Peter Leatherman said.
“It is really nice to get some positive feedback,” Board Member Erin Heers-McArdle said. “A lot of times, we hear the negatives, so getting such high positive numbers in so many of these areas is so wonderful to hear.”
Education
Of those polled, 66% said Anoka-Hennepin offers good education, anoka-up from 2019’s 53%. But only 21% said the district has “excellent” education, down from 33% in 2019. This was district’s lowest percentage of excellent ratings in the last six years. The state average for an excellent rating is 15%.
“Minnesotans are terribly difficult people to get to say anything is excellent,” Leatherman said. “There’s that Scandinavian ‘good is good enough’ mentality that runs through Minnesotans.”
About 12% said the district offers fair or poor schooling, and 2% were unsure.
Eighty-six percent of those surveyed said all or most learning needs are met.
As for technology in a classroom setting, 85% said it is very important or absolutely essential for students to have access to technology.
Leatherman said that number has “yo-yoed” since the 90s.
“In the 90s, technology was deemed as absolutely essential,” he said. “And then the early part of this century, folks started saying, ‘Well, maybe computers and devices just for the sake of computers and devices may be too much.’”
Eighty-five percent ranked Anoka-Hennepin’s technology opportunities as good or excellent.
School issues
Residents said lack of funding, budget cuts and large class sizes were among the most significant issues facing the school district this year.
Sixty-nine percent said the district spends money effectively, on par with 2019.
“The norm on this right now is 55%,” Leatherman said.
The district is held accountable, according to 72% of residents, up 3% from 2019.
Of the 900 residents polled, 69% are satisfied with the district’s decision-making abilities.
Nearly three-quarters of parents surveyed say the district handled the pandemic in a good or excellent manner.
Staff performance
District teachers’ job performance received favorable ratings from 81% of respondents. Of the remaining people polled, 15% said the performance was unfavorable, and 3% were unsure.
The School Board’s performance was viewed favorably by 67% of those polled, with 25% saying the opposite. Seven percent were uncertain. This is on par with 2019.
Seventy-two percent of residents rated Superintendent David Law and the administration favorably, and 22% viewed him unfavorably. Six percent weren’t sure.
Funding
The survey concluded that 62% of residents think the district is adequately funded, up from 56% in 2019.
Financial management is considered favorable by 65% of residents, about the same each year since 2016.
Just under a third of residents found the financial management unfavorable, and 4% were unsure.
Forty-five percent of respondents thought property taxes are high, and 43% believed taxes to be about average.
As for increasing taxes for additional funding, 30% of those surveyed were unwilling to have their taxes raised, while 51% said they’d contribute an additional $5 to $10; 12% said they’d add an extra $15; and 2% said they’d be willing to increase by $20.
The most favored categories for increased property taxes were academic support for students falling behind, expanding social/emotional programs, expanding career-technical programs and enhancing technology training.
