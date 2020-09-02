Parents now have a new option to learn more about what the Anoka-Hennepin School District has to offer.
The school district started a new podcast as part of the Parent Engage 360 program to help communicate with parents about issues that students experience.
“Its overall effort is to increase our support of parents on mental health issues, chemical health and internet safety,” said Liz Burgard, parent involvement coordinator.
The idea came about in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Parent Engage 360 program, which initially held in-person speakers, had to find a way to connect with parents via socially-distanced means, according to Burgard.
“We really wanted to find a way, or to tap into a different way of connecting with our families – knowing that there’s a lot going on in our world right now,” Burgard said.
The podcast is a partnership between the parent involvement program, student services and the communications department, Burgard.
Last spring, after in-person Parent Engage events were determined to be not viable, the communications department offered up their system to record the podcast. To record each episode, Burgard and her guests chat online via a system similar to Zoom. That discussion is recorded and their audio becomes each episode.
The first episode was released in June. Episodes are released monthly around mid-month. The first three episodes each are 20-40 minutes in length. So far each episode has received 50-100 downloads, Burgard said.
“In the era of COVID we have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable and be willing to try new things,” Burgard said.
In each episode the hosts talk with two partners – one from within the district and one from an organization outside of it – to bring different perspectives on each topic, according to Burgard. In the first episode on mental health the district partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota and a district social worker.
The next episode is expected to be on existing supports in school. They also hope to discuss mental health, bullying, social media, holiday-season supports and more, according to Burgard.
“We really want parents to know and understand that there are supports in schools that they can reach out to if their child is struggling or they need some more help as a parent,” she said.
Parent Engage 360 is designed to help parents understand what is going on inside the district. Initially the plan was to hold in-person events with speakers addressing a specific topic.
“We know that it’s really important to have parent engagement to maximize student success,” Burgard said.
Parents can find the podcast on the district’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y3o9g62k or by searching for “Parent Engage 360” in their preferred podcasting app.
