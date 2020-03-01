Two Anoka-Hennepin School District teachers made it to the semifinal round for Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Patricia Halsey, a work experience coordinator at Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School and Adult Basic Education math teacher Amber Delliger are two of 36 statewide finalists.

A selection panel of 24 community leaders will review the semifinalists’ portfolios again and review video submissions in late March. The panel will select about 10 finalists from among the group. The current Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jessica Davis, will announce her successor at a banquet May 3 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. Candidates include prekindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

