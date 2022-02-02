The Anoka-Hennepin School District introduced its strategic priorities to make the district safer and more welcoming, increase student achievement and create effective organizational support.
“We’re committed to positive outcomes for every student,” Superintendent David Law said Jan. 24 while introducing the priorities for next school year to the School Board.
The proposed priorities for the 2022-23 school year include:
• Implementing systemic efforts to support students in crisis.
• Improving employee recruitment and retention.
• Improving instruction and comprehension at the secondary level.
• Improving third grade literacy.
• Improving district communications.
• Implementing academic programming to support students impacted by COVID-19.
Law also pitched the following planning items:
• Reviewing the high school schedule.
• Preparing for a boundary review and adjustments as needed for the 2024-25 school year at the elementary level and reviewing any secondary areas of concern.
• Preparing students to enter the workforce of the future.
The district asked staff in November what areas should be prioritized, and the most popular response was staffing challenges, Law said. After that were staff mental health, student mental health and support for disruptive students.
Anoka-Hennepin administered an online survey of parents and guardians Jan. 4-18, asking to what extent the proposed priorities would be good for the district and its learners.
In that survey, parents and guardians from every school, of every ethnicity and across all programming offerings participated, Law said. A total of 2,636 parents and guardians responded.
About 81% of respondents said efforts to support students in crisis would positively impact the district to a great or moderate extent. About 88% said the same thing about academic programming to support students impacted by COVID-19.
About 72% of parents said improving district communication efforts would positively impact the community.
Only 37% of parents and guardians said efforts to improve instruction and comprehension at a secondary level would positively impact to a great extent, but an additional 40% said it would have a moderate impact.
Improving third-grade literacy had a favorable response, with 62% saying it would have significant positive impact and another 25% expecting moderate impact from the move.
About half of respondents said improving employee recruitment and retention would have great impact, with another 30% expecting moderate impact.
Parents were favorable toward preparing kids for the workforce of the future, with about 61% of them saying it would positively impact the district to a great extent.
About 56% said preparing for a boundary review for the 2024-25 school year would positively impact the district, and about 77% said the same thing about reviewing the high school schedule.
