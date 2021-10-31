Voters in the Anoka-Hennepin, Fridley and Spring Lake Park school districts are heading to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to weigh in on school board races and levy requests.
Anoka-Hennepin Schools
The Anoka-Hennepin School Board has three seats up for election this year, plus three questions regarding levies.
To find information regarding polling place and what will be on your ballot, visit mnvotes.org.
Kacy Deschene is challenging incumbent Bill Harvey in District 3, which includes Champlin, parts of Dayton and the northwestern section of Coon Rapids.
In District 4, Matt Audette and Dave Dirkswager are running for Anna Dirkswager’s seat on the board. District 4 includes portions of Andover, Ham Lake, Nowthen, Oak Grove, and the northeastern part of Ramsey.
Jill Bornes is running against incumbent Jeff Simon in the District 6 race. District 6 encompasses northern Coon Rapids and southern Andover.
Find ABC Newspapers’ voters guide at tinyurl.com/4c3275xb.
The school district has three districtwide questions on the ballot regarding two levy renewals and an additional levy request.
For detailed information on the levy, visit tinyurl.com/c5exaj28 or ahschools.us/vote2021.
Fridley Public Schools
Incumbents Ross Meisner, of Fridley, and Avonna Starck, of Fridley, are running for reelection to the Fridley School Board. Fridley resident Nikki Auna is running unopposed for the seat currently held by Carol Thonton, whose term ends in January. Find ABC Newspapers' voters guide here.
Voters will also be asked to vote on a $11.2 million referendum on whether to construct four additional classrooms at both Hayes and R.L. Stevenson elementary schools, or a total of eight classrooms, and expand cafeteria spaces, bathrooms and the Hayes Elementary parking lot, in order to support moving all fifth grade students from Fridley Middle School to the district’s two elementary schools.
To learn more about the levy request, read ABC Newspapers’ story at tinyurl.com/4zep7pma or visit the district’s website at tinyurl.com/2scydfrh.
Spring Lake Park Schools
Five candidates will be on the ballot for the Spring Lake Park School Board, but one has dropped out of the race, and another is running as a write-in candidate.
Incumbents Marilynn Forsberg, of Spring Lake Park, and Michael Kreun, of Blaine, are seeking reelection. Blaine residents Melody Skelly and Sam Villella will also appear on the ballot and are seeking seats on the board.
Allie Schmidt, of Blaine, is no longer seeking election, but her name will be listed on the ballot because she did not withdraw by the deadline.
Chris Bowman, of Blaine, will not appear on the ballot but is running as a write-in candidate.
Find ABC Newspapers' voters guide here.
More information
To find out more about where to vote and what will be on the ballot, visit mnvotes.org.
