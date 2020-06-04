After being born with hearing loss, Andover senior Alexa Peet has worked hard to overcome its challenges.
“For me, hearing loss will always probably be the biggest thing I will have to overcome throughout life,” Peet said.
Peet was born with moderate to severe hearing loss. It was caught fairly quickly, and she began wearing hearing aids by age 4.
Peet said she is reminded about her hearing loss at odd times, like remembering her hearing aids are electronic when she wants to go swimming. She sometimes forgets that not everyone faces the same issues.
“The funny thing about it is, you realize that you’re different and you realize that things are harder for you, but when that’s all you’ve grown up knowing, it’s sometimes something you forget about,” Peet said.
She also notices her difficulty hearing during long lectures or when a class watches a movie without subtitles. Large gatherings were also difficult, like the lunch room or school dances.
One place where Peet experienced greater difficulties was listening tests she took in her Spanish class.
“I’d have moments where I’d have to work through talking to the teacher about getting an extra try, or another few times trying to do the listening test because it is something I’m at a disadvantage for,” Peet said.
While hearing aids help her, they are not perfect. For example, she still can’t hear things like “S” sounds. Instead she relies on lip reading to fill in the blanks of what she’s missing.
Without hearing aids, Peet can only hear certain loud sounds, like a siren, she said.
Peet has been active in volleyball most of her academic career but was sidelined by an ankle injury senior year. She empathizes with all the other seniors who lost their last season suddenly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also participated in the National Honor Society and the student council, among other groups.
As part of the National Honor Society Peet regularly visited a nearby senior assisted living facility. She made it onto the leadership team and planned a senior prom – though that did not work out this year.
At the facility National Honor Society members split into two teams, with half going to the assisted living facility and half going to the memory care unit.
Peet also volunteered for the Humane Society and Mercy Hospital, because she wants to go into the medical field in the future but wasn’t sure if she wanted to work with humans or animals.
At Mercy, Peet volunteered in the coffee shop and enjoyed being able to speak with doctors and other staff.
She described the pandemic as a bummer for her senior year. She’s been keeping in contact with her friends and colleagues in the National Honor Society, but it’s not the same.
“It’s always going to hurt,” Peet said. “Even the school sending all their wonderful support. They do an amazing job, as well as they can do, but there’s no way to replace those memories I was hoping to have.”
