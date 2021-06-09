Above all else, the Andover High School Class of 2021 demonstrated resilience in their senior year, Anoka-Hennepin School District Superintendent David Law said during the school’s commencement ceremony June 6 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
“If there’s ever been a year to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class, it’s this year,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the class’s last year of high school an unusual one, speaker Dawson Clifton said.
Having lived through a pandemic thus far, Clifton told graduates they should give thanks for the gift of life, while living life to the fullest.
He led the class in a moment of silence to reflect on its achievements.
Sofie Sherburne, the senior class speaker, reflected on the senior year.
“The Class of 2021 is a resilient class,” Sherburne said.
Living during the pandemic and throughout many social justice movements proves that, she said.
Although Sherburne said Generation Z is seen as a generation full of depressed and social media-obsessed people, she sees a generation of change-makers.
“After today, we enter the world as high school graduates,” She said. “We will be Andover alumni.”
