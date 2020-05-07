Al-Amal School science teacher Rawan Hamade was recently awarded the Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring Award at the 2020 Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair awards ceremony.
Hamade, who has taught at the pre-K-12 Islamic school in Fridley 11 years, received the award during a livestreamed ceremony last month, when 35 companies and organizations, including Seagate, awarded $15,000 in cash prizes as well as other awards valued at more than $10,000.
This Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring Award recognizes two outstanding science teachers who find creative ways to nurture students’ interest in scientific research and discovery. The award criteria specifically consider the nominees’ support of students’ hands-on projects and experiences outside the classroom that generate interest in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (also known as STEM).
Hamade received the award along with Minneapolis’s Bdote Learning Center science teacher Dustin Peyton. Both teachers received $1,000, a Seagate portable hard drive and $1,000 for their schools.
“It’s a wonderful thing that the Minnesota Academy of Science does every year,” Hamade said. “I think it’s great to show students that teaching science is valued in our society.”
Hamade graduated from Al-Amal School in 2007. She previously won the Seagate Excellence in Science Mentoring Award in 2016.
Hamade said she was excited to tell her students about winning the award. Currently she’s teaching her students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This award is a nice thing because students love to celebrate their teachers,” she said
Hamade primarily teaches science to grades six through 10 but also teaches a few classes to students in third through fifth grade.
“I love seeing and working with the kids in the lab,” she said. “In science there is a lot of hands-on work, so you get to see a lot of sides to the kids’ work.”
Hamade said her favorite part of her job as a science teacher is seeing her students grow in both age and abilities.
The Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair is a program of the Minnesota Academy of Science sponsored by Seagate Technology, the Minnesota Department of Education, Ecolab, 3M, General Mills and others. Seagate, a longtime sponsor and supporter of the fair, remains the statewide event’s premier sponsor.
